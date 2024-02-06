Exploring Southeast's River Campus

From dance studios to art exhibits, Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus is home to many performance halls and galleries. SEMO is one of the only universities in Missouri to have a separate campus dedicated to the arts. The need for a variety of classrooms, studios and performance halls is necessary due to the wide range of art majors utilizing River Campus.

The Seminary Building, established in 1838, housed St. Vincent's College before Southeast took over in 1998. The Seminary Building is considered the oldest piece of the River Campus according to the Southeast website. The music, theater, dance and art buildings were completed in the summer of 2007. River Campus' Cultural Arts Center (CAC) is home to Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall known by students as Bedell, the Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Regional Museum, the Wendy Kurka Rust Flexible Theatre, the Robert F. and Gertrude L. Shuck Music Recital Hall and the historic seminary.

Dean of the Holland College of Arts and Media (HCAM), Rhonda Weller-Stilson, was at SEMO when the plans for the River Campus were drawn up.

Weller-Stilson said it is remarkable for a small town to have such high-caliber facilities that make a difference in student's lives.

"There was a committee who worked on the what-ifs and what we need; those discussions went on for years," Weller-Stilson said. "There were several people who had a vision for River Campus and wanted to make an arts environment."

The groundbreaking ceremony took place in May of 2003, followed by several hard hat tours.

Southeast is one of the only universities in Missouri accredited in all four areas of arts, dance, music and theater. The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance is ranked 30th in the nation and is Missouri's No. 1 program.

Trudy Lee, a university appointee on the River Campus Board of Managers, said the museum is a key player for the River Campus and has significantly impacted the university.

"The galleries and performance halls are used extremely well," Lee said. "Adding the Dobbins Center allowed for more rehearsal space."

Art and Design majors have the entire basement of the Cultural Arts Center floor full of studios to call their own. Music students have various classrooms and halls to utilize when composing or performing music. Theater and dance majors have multiple studios and customizable sets to work in.

Sophia Han is the assistant professor for violin and viola at SEMO. Han is also a city appointee on the River Campus Board of Managers.

"With different studios, having a variety of different performance venues gives us the flexibility to have more diversity on what we are able to present to the students at Southeast," Han said. "In Shuck, what I love is that you are able to think of a sound you want, and the space will give it to you. The space and nuance are projected into the audience to where even the smallest, most minuscule sounds are heard."