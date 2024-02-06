Experts warn of 'perfect storm' in Missouri as COVID cases jump

ST. LOUIS -- New cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are surging throughout Missouri, and health leaders are warning of an approaching "perfect storm" if more people don't get vaccinated and take other precautions.

Missouri is seeing a seven-day average of daily new cases of more than 3,000. The average had dipped below 1,000 in October. Hospitals are overwhelmed in both the St. Louis and Kansas City areas -- even before Christmas gatherings and before the fast-moving omicron variant fully takes hold.

"We worry that we are headed toward this perfect storm," Dr. Alex Garza, co-leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said Tuesday.

Dr. Hilary Babcock, infectious disease expert with St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare, said scientists are learning omicron cases double every two to three days because of how easily it transmits and its short incubation period.

"Omicron will crowd out delta over a pretty short timeline, over the next week or so," Babcock told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "What we can expect is that there will be more cases."