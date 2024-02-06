Exonerated men push for reform

Josh Kezer spent 16 years in prison for a murder he did not commit, thanks in large part to jailhouse informants who lied under oath about a "confession" in the murder of Mischelle Lawless in Benton, Missouri.

David Robinson spent 18 years in prison for a murder he did not commit after a jailhouse informant lied about seeing Robinson murder Sheila Box in Sikeston, Missouri.

In February, a St. Louis man, Lamar Johnson, was exonerated after spending 28 years in prison for a murder he did not commit, another unjust conviction due largely to a jailhouse informant who gave false testimony.

All of those informants received or asked for leniency or benefits in exchange for their testimony. None of them have faced any legal consequences. Jailhouse or otherwise incentivized informants are one of the leading causes of wrongful convictions in the United States. The Innocence Project said some 20% of their successful exoneration cases involved jailhouse informants.

Proposed legislation is being considered in the judiciary committee of the Missouri Senate that would put much more scrutiny on informants who are in police or prison custody.

David Robinson poses for a portrait in the visiting area inside Jefferson City Correctional Center in September 2016. Southeast Missourian file

David Robinson poses for a portrait in the visiting area inside Jefferson City Correctional Center in September 2016. Southeast Missourian file

In addition to Senate Bill 489, Kezer, along with his attorneys and other legal professionals, are adding their voices to informant reform in Missouri. Kezer and his team are advocating for more changes in a parallel campaign to SB489.

Removing immunity

Among many of other proposed changes, the bill seeks to remove absolute immunity of prosecutors and qualified immunity of police officers in cases where they fail to disclose certain information regarding the use of informants to the defendant.

Kezer's team is also seeking to add language that would trigger what's known as a "Brady violation" if the state fails to disclose certain details about an informant who testifies against the defendant. A Brady violation is named after a landmark case that requires that all exculpatory evidence is disclosed to the defense. It establishes a constitutional violation when such evidence is not shared with the defendant. A Brady violation results in a new trial. Kezer's team's proposal calls for the removal of the "harmless error rule" in appeals involving tainted informant testimony. The harmless error rule allows judges to deny an appeal if they determine the error was not enough to affect the outcome of the jury's decision.

Kezer and his team also want to see language added that at least encourages prosecutors to seek perjury charges if it's proven an informant lied under oath.

Senate Bill 489 is sponsored by Nick Schroer (R-St. Charles), an attorney who previously specialized in criminal defense. Schroer did not return messages seeking comment.

The bill's language was spurred by activist Michelle Smith, who advocates on several criminal justice issues. Smith said much of the language of the bill spawned from Maurice Davis, an imprisoned man who maintains his innocence and serves as the president of the NAACP chapter in Jefferson City Correctional Center. The NAACP helped Davis craft the bill, introduced in the House last year. The bill uses similar language to laws passed in other states.

The bill would require the state to divulge more information to the defense about jailhouse informants' backgrounds and create a database to track them. The Innocence Project told the Southeast Missourian that four states track informants statewide and three states track them county by county.

Under SB489, the prosecuting or state attorney would be required to keep such a database -- accessible only to prosecuting attorneys throughout the state -- of each case in which an informant has been endorsed by the state, including the substance of the testimony and any benefit requested or offered to the informant.

Additionally, the bill would require certain information to be disclosed within 14 days of the endorsement by the prosecution: the complete criminal history of the informant, including any charges that are pending, reduced or dismissed as part of a plea bargain; the informant cooperation agreement and copy of any deal made; the substance, time and place of any statement given by the defendant to the informant; whether the informant recanted testimony or statement, including the time and place of the recantation and the names of people present at the recantation; and information concerning other criminal cases in any county where the informant testified.

Additionally, the bill states that a pretrial evidentiary hearing must be called in any case where a jailhouse informant is set to testify, requiring a judge to weigh several factors to determine whether the testimony is reliable enough to be heard by a jury. Among the factors to be considered by the judge is whether the informant's statements can be corroborated by other evidence. The bill also addresses potential jury instructions regarding jailhouse informant testimony.

Charles Weiss, who represented Kezer, Robinson and Johnson, but has been working with Kezer to propose changes in the statutes, said he expects that language removing immunity from prosecutors and police in such cases is certainly to meet resistance from the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. That may be a difficult political hurdle to overcome, he said. The association did not return messages seeking comment from the Southeast Missourian. Multiple sources interviewed for this story said they don't expect the bill to be a priority of this Legislature. Advocates hope that by raising awareness, lawmakers will be more likely to take up the bill in future sessions.

Local thoughts

Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker said he had concerns about the bill. Welker said his office does not offer incentives to jailed informants as a matter of practice. One of his predecessors, however, Morley Swingle, was the prosecutor who offered deals to multiple jailhouse informants in Kezer's case in 1994. While the case was investigated in Scott County, it was four jailed informants in Cape Girardeau County jail who instigated the case against Kezer, who was more than 300 miles away from the murder scene when Lawless was killed. The deals for those informants remained in place even when two of the informants tried to recant before the trial began. Instead of pulling the deals after these admissions, police told the informants they could face additional charges for obstructing an investigation. One of the informants testified for the defense at the trial.

Welker, who is many years removed from Swingle's methods, said his primary concern about SB489 is over the definition of informant. The bill defines an informant as someone who is or was incarcerated with the suspect, detained by or in the custody of law enforcement and/or provides testimony in exchange for any benefit.