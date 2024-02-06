All sections
NewsApril 21, 2023

Exit 93 project to be delayed

Missouri Department of Transportation, with the concurrence Wednesday, April 19, of Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) members, is tapping the brakes on active consideration of a complete redesign of the Exit 93 (Cape Girardeau) interchange on Interstate 55...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Missouri Department of Transportation, with the support of local transportation officials, is downgrading the priority of a proposal to redesign the Exit 93 Cape Girardeau interchange on Interstate 55. MoDOT said it will instead seek to rehabilitate the exit's bridge by fiscal year 2026 to provide up to 15 years of additional life for the span.
Missouri Department of Transportation, with the support of local transportation officials, is downgrading the priority of a proposal to redesign the Exit 93 Cape Girardeau interchange on Interstate 55. MoDOT said it will instead seek to rehabilitate the exit's bridge by fiscal year 2026 to provide up to 15 years of additional life for the span.Jeff Long

Missouri Department of Transportation, with the concurrence Wednesday, April 19, of Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) members, is tapping the brakes on active consideration of a complete redesign of the Exit 93 (Cape Girardeau) interchange on Interstate 55.

Andy Meyer, MoDOT's Southeast District Assistant Engineer, said MoDOT believes it can get another 10 to 15 years of life out of the current Exit 93 configuration with some rehabilitation of the bridge now envisioned in fiscal year 2026.

In July, MoDOT took public comment on various plans to change the interchange, which connects southbound traffic on South Kingshighway to I-55 and Highway 74.

At that time, the Exit 93 bridge -- referred to as a "flyover" since 1961 and carrying 7,000 vehicles daily -- was regarded by MoDOT to be in poor condition.

This week, as SEMPO reviewed MoDOT's unfunded needs list, the Exit 93 project was moved from Tier 1 priority to Tier 2.

"Many of the contemplated alternatives involved not just replacing the (Exit 93) bridge but reconfiguring the entire interchange with a total project cost potentially between $25 million to $30 million. At no time did we ever have that (level) of funding in our program," said Meyer, who added MoDOT's top priority for expenditures is maintaining existing pavements and its bridges.

With the current inflationary spiral, the cost of asphalt has increased, putting pressure on agency spending, MoDOT officials said.

"When funding allows, you start looking at things we might characterize as system expansion," he added, noting an Exit 93 complete redesign would be classified in that category.

SEMPO, by moving Exit 93 to Tier 2, moved up two projects to Tier 1 status.

  • Improvements on U.S. 61 at Shawnee Boulevard in Jackson, what Mayor Dwain Hahs has referred to as the city's worst intersection.
  • Adding 6-foot-wide roadway shoulders on Highway 25 between U.S. 61 in Jackson and Route K in Gordonville.

An unfunded needs list is used as a planning document, allowing MoDOT to prioritize future projects, Meyer explained.

