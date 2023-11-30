Ex-wife of injured man arrested, charged with armed criminal action

Cape Girardeau Police Department detectives have arrested the ex-wife of a man who was found last week with life-threatening injuries.

Cynthia Perry, 45, of Frohna, Missouri, was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 29. She was charged with second-degree domestic assault and felony armed criminal action.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, officers and medical personnel responded to the 300 block of North Spring Avenue in Cape Girardeau after friends found John David Perry with serious wounds. He had been attending a benefit event with his ex-wife.

John David Perry was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was later transferred to a St. Louis hospital. Through the course of their investigation, detectives learned he had suffered injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

According to a probable-cause statement, Cynthia Perry said she had gotten into an altercation with her ex-husband in the parking lot and that he had punched her. She said she backed out of the space she was in while he was trying to get into the vehicle.