Ex-SEMO prof on Truman, A-bomb anniversary

Former Southeast Missouri State University history department chairman Dr. Wayne H. Bowen, a scholar specializing in the life and times of President Harry Truman, said the 33rd president "agonized" over his decision to drop the atomic bomb on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki 75 years ago this week.

The twin detonations in 1945, the first Aug. 6 and the second Aug. 9, sped the surrender of Japan to Allied forces and brought about a final end to World War II.

Japan surrendered six days after the second bomb with the formal cessation of hostilities signed Sept. 2 aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

Bowen, a veteran and author of the 2017 book, "Truman, Franco's Spain and the Cold War," said America's only Missouri-born president tried to avoid this calamitous step.

"For sure, (Truman) would have preferred a negotiated settlement in lieu of dropping the bombs," said Bowen, "but Japan's military refused to consider the possibility."

Bowen, in his research, concludes there were Japanese factions interested in peace discussions, but Japan's war machinery "continued to dominate.

"Some officers insisted on continuing the war even after the devastation," the ex-SEMO educator added.

The dual explosions killed as many as 229,000 Japanese, most of them non-military.