All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 7, 2017

Ex-deputy's murder trial to take place in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- The Missouri Court of Appeals has ordered a former Missouri sheriff's deputy accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in 2011 to stand trial for capital murder in suburban St. Louis' St. Charles County...

Associated Press

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- The Missouri Court of Appeals has ordered a former Missouri sheriff's deputy accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in 2011 to stand trial for capital murder in suburban St. Louis' St. Charles County.

A dispute arose over where Marvin Rice should be tried after other counties complained they couldn't afford to host the case or were unable to find qualified jurors. The appellate court intervened Monday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the 49-year-old Rice. The former Dent County deputy is accused of killing 32-year-old Annette Durham and 39-year-old Steven Strotkamp after an argument over the custody of their son in December 2011. Rice has pleaded not guilty.

Court records show his trial began in February 2016 in Wayne County after one change of venue, but lawyers couldn't find enough qualified jurors.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Both sides then agreed to move the trial to St. Charles County, just west of St. Louis. But in May, that county's presiding judge, Rick Zerr, wrote in a letter to the Missouri Supreme Court there was no courtroom available and no money, given the county was expecting to host another capital murder trial.

Dent County Circuit Judge Kelly Parker agreed to move the case back to Salem in Dent County and have jurors chosen from St. Charles County to hear the case, but Rice's attorneys argued on appeal having the trial in Dent County would put Rice's former colleagues in charge of the jury and in a situation where "local law enforcement has an interest in the outcome."

Lawyers for the Missouri Attorney General's Office also said Parker lacked the authority to move the trial to Dent County.

On Monday, Presiding Judge Lawrence Mooney of the Missouri Court of Appeals' eastern district ordered Parker to vacate his ruling, finding state law is clear the court has no authority to move the trial again.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy