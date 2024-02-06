Ex-deputy's murder trial to take place in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- The Missouri Court of Appeals has ordered a former Missouri sheriff's deputy accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in 2011 to stand trial for capital murder in suburban St. Louis' St. Charles County.

A dispute arose over where Marvin Rice should be tried after other counties complained they couldn't afford to host the case or were unable to find qualified jurors. The appellate court intervened Monday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the 49-year-old Rice. The former Dent County deputy is accused of killing 32-year-old Annette Durham and 39-year-old Steven Strotkamp after an argument over the custody of their son in December 2011. Rice has pleaded not guilty.

Court records show his trial began in February 2016 in Wayne County after one change of venue, but lawyers couldn't find enough qualified jurors.