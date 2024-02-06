Count former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay Knudtson among those with “mixed emotions” to Gov. Mike Parson’s decision this week to sign into law legislation easing restrictions on the wearing of helmets by some motorcyclists.
Parson on Tuesday signed House Bill 1963, allowing motorcycle riders at least 26 years old with health insurance and proof of financial responsibility to opt out of using helmets.
The partial helmet repeal goes into effect Aug. 28.
The now-rolled back all-rider helmet-use mandate had been a part of Missouri law for 52 years.
Knudtson, who also formerly served as president of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents, said he recently sold his motorcycle, a Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide.
“When my brother-in-law, David Cantrell, lost his leg, it was just time for me to move on,” said Knudtson, a former cycle enthusiast who was known for occasionally riding his motorbike into public gatherings.
Cantrell lost the lower portion of his left leg after a serious motorcycle accident June 9, 2019, while westbound on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau.
Cantrell, the 2020 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award winner, was traveling to Knudtson’s home to watch the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup finals.
“(David) was wearing a helmet and it is believed this saved him from more serious injury,” Knudtson said.
Safety groups are uniformly opposed to Missouri’s helmet law repeal.
“The repeal of the all-rider helmet law will have ripple effects across the state of Missouri,” said consumer group Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, in a statement.
“Preventable tragedies will in turn upend the lives of families and increase health care costs for all Missourians,” the statement continued.
“Motorcycle safety is obviously of the utmost importance,” Knudtson said in a text message.
“One would think riders would take it upon themselves to properly protect themselves,” he added.
Knudtson clearly remembered the September 2012 scooter accident at the intersection of Sprigg Street and Normal Avenue, mortally injuring Southeast soccer player Meg Herndon, who died 11 days later.
“(A) terrible day in Cape Girardeau, tragic,” Knudtson recalled.
Herndon was not wearing a helmet.
At the time, Cape Girardeau police said protective gear was not required for scooter riders in Missouri.
Michigan loosened helmet restrictions in 2012 and fatalities involving non-helmeted riders quadrupled, according to a release by the National Safety Council.
