Count former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay Knudtson among those with “mixed emotions” to Gov. Mike Parson’s decision this week to sign into law legislation easing restrictions on the wearing of helmets by some motorcyclists.

Parson on Tuesday signed House Bill 1963, allowing motorcycle riders at least 26 years old with health insurance and proof of financial responsibility to opt out of using helmets.

The partial helmet repeal goes into effect Aug. 28.

The now-rolled back all-rider helmet-use mandate had been a part of Missouri law for 52 years.

Knudtson, who also formerly served as president of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents, said he recently sold his motorcycle, a Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide.

“When my brother-in-law, David Cantrell, lost his leg, it was just time for me to move on,” said Knudtson, a former cycle enthusiast who was known for occasionally riding his motorbike into public gatherings.

Cantrell lost the lower portion of his left leg after a serious motorcycle accident June 9, 2019, while westbound on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau.

Cantrell, the 2020 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award winner, was traveling to Knudtson’s home to watch the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup finals.

“(David) was wearing a helmet and it is believed this saved him from more serious injury,” Knudtson said.