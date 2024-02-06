All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 27, 2023

Event to showcase commercial properties in downtown Cape Girardeau

Residents will get the chance to tour a slew of commercial properties Thursday, April 27, in downtown Cape Girardeau as part of an event hosted by Old Town Cape. The Downtown Commercial Property Open House will give those interested an opportunity to see buildings in the heart of Cape Girardeau that are available for sale or lease, according to an Old Town Cape news release. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public...

Nathan English
Former Cape Girardeau City Hall at 401 Independence St. will be among the buildings included on the Downtown Commercial Property Open House on Thursday, April 27. Asking price for the building, which housed city offices from 1978 through 2021, is $870,000.
Former Cape Girardeau City Hall at 401 Independence St. will be among the buildings included on the Downtown Commercial Property Open House on Thursday, April 27. Asking price for the building, which housed city offices from 1978 through 2021, is $870,000.Southeast Missourian file

Residents will get the chance to tour a slew of commercial properties Thursday, April 27, in downtown Cape Girardeau as part of an event hosted by Old Town Cape.

The Downtown Commercial Property Open House will give those interested an opportunity to see buildings in the heart of Cape Girardeau that are available for sale or lease, according to an Old Town Cape news release. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

The open house is put on by Old Town Cape's Economic Vitality Committee. One of the committee's main goals is to catalyze property development and provide existing and new businesses with financial tools to succeed, the release said.

"We are consistently identifying ways to evolve our role as a resource from assisting existing businesses, encouraging people to shop local downtown and with this event to give a platform for people interested in joining the downtown community to be able to do so," committee chair Blake Lingle said in the release. "I highly encourage anyone interested to come check out, not only available commercial properties, but also the amazing downtown we are fortunate to have."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

More than a dozen properties will be part of the open house, including:

  • The former Cape Girardeau City Hall at 401 Independence St.
  • The River and Rails building at 101 William St.
  • The Bar at 117 Themis St.
  • Bella Italia at 20 N. Spanish St.

There will also be several properties along Broadway and Main Street.

Attendees can tour the properties in any order they like, and maps of the places included in the open house will be available at each stop.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/431608849152284.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 project list to be presented at ...
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Si...
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy