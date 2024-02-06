Event aims to introduce children to fishing, get families outdoors

With the sun shining down, children and families came out to Cape Girardeau County Park North on Sunday to enjoy the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51 and the Boys and Girls Clubï¿½s second annual Fishing Rodeo.
ï¿½Itï¿½s just a good event to get kids outside,ï¿½ said Bobby Newton, president of Lodge 51. ï¿½[To] introduce them to fishing.ï¿½
Dozens of families lined the lake, lines cast, waiting for a bite. Four-year-old Kamryn Moyers sat close to her grandpa, Jim Moyers, who said he was hoping for an early bite. Halfway down the lake, Nolan Thatcher jumped up and down on the dock in excitement over his first fish.
ï¿½I caught a fish!ï¿½ he yelled, getting the attention of everyone around him.
ï¿½Itï¿½s such an impact to see children catch their first fish,ï¿½ said Charlie Rogers. ï¿½Iï¿½ve seen it numerous times, and itï¿½s rewarding, very rewarding.ï¿½
Rogers reflected on catching his first fish at Kentucky Lake with his father when he was around 6 years old.
ï¿½It was such a thrill,ï¿½ he said.
He said children should learn about fishing at an early age, and he couldnï¿½t think of a better opportunity than to have such an event with the Missouri Department of Conservation helping the children.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has been working to promote fishing for the last several years, according to fisheries management biologist Salvador Mondragon with MDC. The conservation department brought out the bait the kids used during the fishing rodeo, as well as artificial lures, and fishing poles and tackle.
Getting hooked on fishing wasnï¿½t the only activity available to children at the event. The Conservation Department also brought archery, there was a Finding Nemo bounce house and several giveaways, as well as a free meal for all the kids.
ï¿½Iï¿½m just glad weï¿½re out here, and this is a good event for the community,ï¿½ Mondragon said. ï¿½Trying to get people out and enjoying the weather right now, thatï¿½s the most important thing: getting families out and enjoying the outdoors.ï¿½
