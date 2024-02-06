All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 1, 2018

Event aims to introduce children to fishing, get families outdoors

With the sun shining down, children and families came out to Cape Girardeau County Park North on Sunday to enjoy the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51 and the Boys and Girls Clubï¿½s second annual Fishing Rodeo. ï¿½Itï¿½s just a good event to get kids outside,ï¿½ said Bobby Newton, president of Lodge 51. ï¿½[To] introduce them to fishing.ï¿½...

Kassi Jackson
Braxton Reynolds, 9, casts his line Sunday during the second annual Fishing Rodeo at Cape Girardeau County North Park lake.
Braxton Reynolds, 9, casts his line Sunday during the second annual Fishing Rodeo at Cape Girardeau County North Park lake.KASSI JACKSON

With the sun shining down, children and families came out to Cape Girardeau County Park North on Sunday to enjoy the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51 and the Boys and Girls Clubï¿½s second annual Fishing Rodeo.

ï¿½Itï¿½s just a good event to get kids outside,ï¿½ said Bobby Newton, president of Lodge 51. ï¿½[To] introduce them to fishing.ï¿½

Dozens of families lined the lake, lines cast, waiting for a bite. Four-year-old Kamryn Moyers sat close to her grandpa, Jim Moyers, who said he was hoping for an early bite. Halfway down the lake, Nolan Thatcher jumped up and down on the dock in excitement over his first fish.

ï¿½I caught a fish!ï¿½ he yelled, getting the attention of everyone around him.

ï¿½Itï¿½s such an impact to see children catch their first fish,ï¿½ said Charlie Rogers. ï¿½Iï¿½ve seen it numerous times, and itï¿½s rewarding, very rewarding.ï¿½

Rogers reflected on catching his first fish at Kentucky Lake with his father when he was around 6 years old.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

ï¿½It was such a thrill,ï¿½ he said.

He said children should learn about fishing at an early age, and he couldnï¿½t think of a better opportunity than to have such an event with the Missouri Department of Conservation helping the children.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has been working to promote fishing for the last several years, according to fisheries management biologist Salvador Mondragon with MDC. The conservation department brought out the bait the kids used during the fishing rodeo, as well as artificial lures, and fishing poles and tackle.

Getting hooked on fishing wasnï¿½t the only activity available to children at the event. The Conservation Department also brought archery, there was a Finding Nemo bounce house and several giveaways, as well as a free meal for all the kids.

ï¿½Iï¿½m just glad weï¿½re out here, and this is a good event for the community,ï¿½ Mondragon said. ï¿½Trying to get people out and enjoying the weather right now, thatï¿½s the most important thing: getting families out and enjoying the outdoors.ï¿½

kjackson@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3636

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis and Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147...
NewsOct. 27
Uncover the eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted...
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for communit...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy