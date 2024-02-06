Event aims to introduce children to fishing, get families outdoors

With the sun shining down, children and families came out to Cape Girardeau County Park North on Sunday to enjoy the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51 and the Boys and Girls Clubï¿½s second annual Fishing Rodeo.

ï¿½Itï¿½s just a good event to get kids outside,ï¿½ said Bobby Newton, president of Lodge 51. ï¿½[To] introduce them to fishing.ï¿½

Dozens of families lined the lake, lines cast, waiting for a bite. Four-year-old Kamryn Moyers sat close to her grandpa, Jim Moyers, who said he was hoping for an early bite. Halfway down the lake, Nolan Thatcher jumped up and down on the dock in excitement over his first fish.

ï¿½I caught a fish!ï¿½ he yelled, getting the attention of everyone around him.

ï¿½Itï¿½s such an impact to see children catch their first fish,ï¿½ said Charlie Rogers. ï¿½Iï¿½ve seen it numerous times, and itï¿½s rewarding, very rewarding.ï¿½

Rogers reflected on catching his first fish at Kentucky Lake with his father when he was around 6 years old.