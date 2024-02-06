Erlbachers: 'A Family Legacy on the river'

In the 1930s, brothers Robert and Eddie Erlbacher decided to forge their way into the highly competitive river business. The pair had no money, experience and little education, but, as time shows now, whatever they did have was enough.

Nearly a hundred years later, the Erlbachers' leap turned into a dynasty of success on the river.

Robert Erlbacher's son, Robert Erlbacher II, spoke Thursday night about his family's history with Missouri Barge Line at Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation.

Long before he became president of the barge line, Erlbacher worked in the shipyard as a youngster during summer breaks. He spent time aboard the boats as they hauled cement and other materials up and down the Mississippi River.

"The shipyard was my playground," he said.

Robert Erlbacher II speaks Thursday at Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation. MONICA OBRADOVIC

Missouri Barge Line began as Erlbacher Brothers Barge Line, a small boat-building and river-transport business in the 1930s run by Robert Erlbacher and Eddie Erlbacher.

Eddie retired after World War II. Robert and his wife, Mabel, then established Missouri Barge Line Corp. in 1945. They later founded Missouri Dry Dock in 1954.

A crowd of about 30 spectators huddled in heritage hall to hear Erlbacher speak.

Heritage Hall houses the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation -- the same building that once served as Missouri Barge Line's offices.

Erlbacher spoke for almost two hours, hashing his family's history and their relationship to the river.