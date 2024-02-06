EPA: Jackson company in compliance with emissions guidelines

The Environmental Protection Agency says a Jackson company once cited for allegedly exposing employees to excessive levels of a hazardous chemical is now in complete compliance with state and federal environmental guidelines and is looking to find ways to further reduce potentially dangerous emissions.
Appearing at the Jackson Board of Aldermen’s study session Monday night, EPA representatives said Midwest Sterilization on Lenco Avenue has taken voluntary measures to significantly reduce emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical used to sterilize medical equipment and other materials. According to the National Cancer Institute, the colorless gas with a sweet odor has been associated with the onset of various forms of cancer.
"We estimate Midwest Sterilization has reduced their ethylene oxide emissions by 87% with addition of new emission control technology they finished installing last fall," Ben Washburn, public affairs specialist with EPA's Region 7 based in Lenexa, Kansas, said after the presentation. Washburn was one of several EPA representatives attending the board of aldermen meeting along with Midwest Sterilization owner Karen Fitzpatrick.
Washburn said the EPA partners with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to implement the Clean Air Act.
"We're always looking for facilities throughout the region and identified the Midwest Sterilization facility as someplace we could find ways to reduce ethylene oxide emissions," he said. "We've worked with the facility over the past year to evaluate what the emissions are and to find ways to reduce them."
Seventeen years ago, the Occupational Safety Health Administration alleged Midwest Sterilization had exposed its employees to nine times the permissible limit of ethylene oxide and recommended a fine of more than $200,000. At the time, the company said it was making engineering changes that had resolved the exposure problem.
Washburn said the EPA's ongoing monitoring of Midwest Sterilization's ethylene oxide emissions is not related to the 2002 incident.
"We have an existing relationship with the folks at Midwest Sterilization, so we're in constant communication and we'll continue to work with them as they identify ways to further reduce emissions at their facility," Washburn said. "The bottom line is, they're in full compliance with their operating permit."
Also during their study session Monday night, the aldermen received a report from the Cape Girardeau engineering firm of Smith & Company related to scheduled maintenance and repair of bridges in Jackson.
Prior to their study session, the aldermen conducted their regular business meeting, during which they:
