EPA, herbicide makers agree to new limits for use of dicamba

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration has reached a deal with three major agribusiness companies for new voluntary labeling requirements for a controversial herbicide blamed for damaging crops.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday its agreement with Monsanto, BASF and DuPont regarding the application of dicamba, which is used to control weeds in fields of genetically modified cotton and soybeans. Farmers who don't buy the special resistant seeds sold by the herbicide makers have complained dicamba sprayed on neighboring properties drifts over and harms their crops, resulting in temporary bans issued last summer by state officials in Arkansas and Missouri.

"EPA carefully reviewed the available information and developed tangible changes to be implemented during the 2018 growing season," the agency stated in a news release. "This is an example of cooperative federalism that leads to workable national-level solutions."

Under the deal, dicamba products will be labeled as "restricted use" beginning with the 2018 growing season, requiring additional training and certifications for workers applying the product to crops. The new rules also will limit when and how the herbicide can be sprayed, such as time of day and when maximum winds are blowing below 10 mph. Farmers will be required to maintain specific records showing their compliance with the new restrictions.

The EPA said the labels could be revised again in two years, when the current federal registration allowing dicamba to be sold in the United States is up for review.

Monsanto said Friday it had proposed the voluntary label changes, which were accepted by the EPA.

"Based on the science behind our low-volatility dicamba product and learnings from the 2017 season, we are confident the required training and record keeping can address the main causes of off-target movement," said Ty Vaughn, a Monsanto vice president. "We want to stress how important it is that farmers use products approved by the EPA for use over the top of dicamba-tolerant crops, and use them in accordance with all label requirements."