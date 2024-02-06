Entrepreneur returns to Cape Girardeau to open new shop

Blackbird Monogram & Gift’s entryway is dominated by a dazzling chandelier, framed against a flat-black industrial ceiling. Gray walls and warm flooring pull together the look of a chic boutique with customizable accessories, décor items and gifts.

Decorative pieces for kitchenware hang on a spinner in the front window Friday at Blackbird Monogram & Gift in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

Owner Nikki Burton said she opened in February after a short remodeling stint. She’s returned to the area after living in Columbia, Missouri, with husband Cole for a few years.

In Columbia, she and a few other partners had a sort of collective of small shops, Burton said, and each partner brought something different to the table: Burton was an interior designer, and another partner from North Carolina crafted monograms.

The collective is still operating in Columbia, Burton said — the Southport Marketplace.

Nikki Burton holds a pot showing how the decorative pieces attach to the "Happy Everything" kitchenware set Friday at Blackbird Monogram & Gift in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

“It’s just me right now,” Burton said, adding her husband Cole operates the embroidery machine and vinyl-cutting equipment as his schedule allows.

She plans to potentially add an employee closer to summer.

The shop carries items for every age, from newborn to 70-year-olds, Burton said.

An embroidery machine sews the word "blackbird" on a T-shirt Friday at Blackbird Monogram & Gift in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

Burton said she works with several real estate agents and organizations looking for interesting items for clients or fundraisers.

Beyond the monogrammable items, Burton said, her former partner also introduced her to the Happy Everything! collectible line, she said.

Some items are stoneware with accessories that attach with Velcro, Burton said.