The Cape Girardeau County Commission approved two Office of Emergency Management moves during its Monday, Oct. 28, meeting. Emergency management director Sam Herndon presented both issues at hand to the commissioners.

Herndon asked the commissioners to approve AED batteries for his department.

“We purchased 29 of those between all the buildings and sheriff’s deputies' cars. All of those need to be replaced. We thought they were good until next year but they’re actually going to be done in November this year, so we thought we’d better get it in next year’s budget,” he said.

These batteries must be replaced every two to three years. Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said they cost $237 apiece, so with taxes the total cost of the acquisition amounts to $7,147.92. The commissioners approved the request.