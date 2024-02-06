All sections
NewsOctober 28, 2024

Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission

Cape County Commission approves emergency management budget for AED batteries and a new mass notification system. Holiday of Lights moves to Cape County Park South due to lake issues.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Cape Girardeau County Office of Emergency Management saw a few budgetary items approved by the county commissioners Monday, Oct. 28, including new AED batteries and a planned search for a new emergency mass notification system.
The Cape Girardeau County Office of Emergency Management saw a few budgetary items approved by the county commissioners Monday, Oct. 28, including new AED batteries and a planned search for a new emergency mass notification system.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com, file

The Cape Girardeau County Commission approved two Office of Emergency Management moves during its Monday, Oct. 28, meeting. Emergency management director Sam Herndon presented both issues at hand to the commissioners.

Herndon asked the commissioners to approve AED batteries for his department.

“We purchased 29 of those between all the buildings and sheriff’s deputies' cars. All of those need to be replaced. We thought they were good until next year but they’re actually going to be done in November this year, so we thought we’d better get it in next year’s budget,” he said.

These batteries must be replaced every two to three years. Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said they cost $237 apiece, so with taxes the total cost of the acquisition amounts to $7,147.92. The commissioners approved the request.

They also approved Herndon’s suggestion to include funds for a new emergency mass notification system bid in the 2025 county budget. Herndon’s contract with current mass notification system Rave is up at the end of the year.

“We’re looking to replace it with something that is going to allow us to reach the community quicker with more options, reach more folks in the community,” Herndon said, adding he had found several potential replacements that would need to go up for bid. The commissioners approved budgeting such a request.

Additionally, Tracy announced the county’s Holiday of Lights display, normally held in Cape County Park North, would instead take place in Cape County Park South this year because of the lake at the northern park not holding water.

He said people could contact park superintendent Bryan Sander at (573) 335-4146 to submit a display for participation.

