Emergency funding, upcoming budget to determine Cape financial future

For the second time in three months, the Cape Girardeau City Council’s agenda includes an ordinance to appropriate money from the city’s rarely-accessed emergency reserve fund.

During a meeting with the Southeast Missourian editorial board Wednesday, Scott Meyer said this year was the first time he has accessed the city’s emergency fund since being named Cape Girardeau city manager in 2009.

The first city emergency was declared March 2 and authorized the use of up to $500,000 from the reserve fund to be used for operating and capital expenditures in response to a January cyberattack on the city’s information systems.

On Wednesday, Meyer said about $340,000 would be needed for cyberattack recovery — $160,000 for the city’s insurance deductible, overtime and facility impacts; and $180,000 to move city files to the cloud and improve its digital security protocols.

Meyer discussed plans to declare the COVID-19 pandemic as the second city emergency of the year during a May 4 City Council meeting, and pointed to the city’s revenue from Century Casino Cape Girardeau as a possible revenue stream to repay the reserved emergency fund over time.

According to a report prepared by Cape Girardeau controller and former finance director John Richbourg, city staff have estimated the COVID-19 pandemic and related “stay-at-home” orders to cause a negative impact of up to $4.5 million over the current and following fiscal year.

The COVID-19 emergency declaration would authorize the city manager to access the emergency reserve fund for “any costs or replacement of lost revenues related to the pandemic” not to exceed $4.5 million.

Repaying the reserve

While both the cyberattack and the pandemic are unprecedented emergencies for the City of Cape Girardeau, a similar version of Meyer’s proposed plan can be found in local records.

In 2008, the City Council authorized former city manager Doug Leslie to access up to $700,000 in city emergency funds after an ice storm caused more than two-thirds of the city’s households to lose power. Then-President George W. Bush later provided federal funds to reimburse some costs from the storm, which left two Missourians dead and 52 injured statewide.

In March 2011, a portion of the city’s up-front casino funds were used to restock the emergency reserve fund.

Now, city officials are considering a similar framework to repay the emergency reserve fund after this year’s emergencies.

The plan would require unanimous attendance and approval from all Cape Girardeau City Council members at today’s meeting, and, if approved, would suspend the existing casino fund policy and allow casino revenue to be used to reimburse the city’s emergency reserve fund.

“Any disbursements from the emergency reserve fund must be reimbursed within the next 10 years with at least 10% being reimbursed each year,” Richbourg’s report stated. “It is staff’s intent to make these reimbursements from current Casino Revenues on hand plus future Casino revenues.”

According to the report, the city had total emergency reserves of $8.5 million at the end of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.

Mayor Bob Fox said the city was fortunate to have previous city councils who followed the city’s charter by setting aside 15% of funds for the emergency funds.