Elementary students benefit from school's first therapy dog

CHARLESTON, Mo. — A new, furry buddy at Warren E. Hearnes Elementary is helping to make students' days brighter.

The first therapy dog in the history of the Charleston school is 100% certified.

According to Hearnes Elementary administrator Amy Smotherman, who introduced Georgia to students Sept. 14, the youngsters at the lower elementary school already adore Georgia.

Georgia acquired her American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen Certification and finished a year of training to prepare her to work with students at the school, according to Smotherman. Georgia is also specifically certified as a therapy dog.

A standard poodle who is 18 months old, Georgia is hypoallergenic, according to Smotherman. Georgia loves playing with her ball and peanut butter treats, Smotherman said.

Smotherman received Georgia from former Hearnes librarian Elisabeth Howard.

Georgia's purpose, according to Smotherman, is to offer comfort and happiness to the kids she works with, and she believes the children will benefit from Georgia's presence.

"I know that other schools have added a therapy dog and they have been successful," Smotherman said. "I just wanted to give our kids that experience."