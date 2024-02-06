Elementary students benefit from school's first therapy dog

CHARLESTON, Mo. — A new, furry buddy at Warren E. Hearnes Elementary is helping to make students' days brighter.
The first therapy dog in the history of the Charleston school is 100% certified.
According to Hearnes Elementary administrator Amy Smotherman, who introduced Georgia to students Sept. 14, the youngsters at the lower elementary school already adore Georgia.
Georgia acquired her American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen Certification and finished a year of training to prepare her to work with students at the school, according to Smotherman. Georgia is also specifically certified as a therapy dog.
A standard poodle who is 18 months old, Georgia is hypoallergenic, according to Smotherman. Georgia loves playing with her ball and peanut butter treats, Smotherman said.
Smotherman received Georgia from former Hearnes librarian Elisabeth Howard.
Georgia's purpose, according to Smotherman, is to offer comfort and happiness to the kids she works with, and she believes the children will benefit from Georgia's presence.
"I know that other schools have added a therapy dog and they have been successful," Smotherman said. "I just wanted to give our kids that experience."
Smotherman said when she first started teaching more than 20 years ago, she had a dog she brought to school, and she recalled how big of an influence it made on the students even back then.
Georgia currently attends the school one day per week, but Smotherman hopes to increase her attendance to twice per week in the future.
"Right now, she is coming just one day a week because it is a lot on her," Smotherman said. "Right now we are working on getting her built up and used to it."
Smotherman described a typical day for Georgia at the school as she interacts with the children.
"Georgia greets the kids when they get off the bus because my morning duty is in front of the building where the bus dropoff is," Smotherman said. "She will go around to the classrooms just to say 'Hi' to them, and she will visit with them if they are in the hallways, too."
According to Smotherman, the school would like to use Georgia during small-group reading time to allow a group of students to read to her as well. Smotherman also expressed her hope Georgia will be able to motivate children to read more.
She added how much the students enjoy Georgia and have been asking when she is coming back.
"It's really been a good thing for the kids," Smotherman said.
