Election vote certified in Cape Girardeau County

Following action of the verification board, Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers on Friday released official results from the Aug. 2 election.

John Voss, winner of the GOP primary for House District 147, emerged with 1,616 votes, the same figure released election night. Elaine Edgar and Nate Thomas each gained one vote with Edgar's official tally set at 1,237 and Thomas at 1,185.

In the GOP race for county circuit clerk, winner Ashley Schuessler gained six votes in the final tally to 3,690; incumbent Charleen "Charlie" Biester gained two votes to 3,517; and third-place finisher Daniel Leimbach finished with 1,943, also good for a gain of two.