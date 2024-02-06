All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsAugust 9, 2022
Election vote certified in Cape Girardeau County
Following action of the verification board, Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers on Friday released official results from the Aug. 2 election. John Voss, winner of the GOP primary for House District 147, emerged with 1,616 votes, the same figure released election night. Elaine Edgar and Nate Thomas each gained one vote with Edgar's official tally set at 1,237 and Thomas at 1,185...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The Aug. 2 primary vote has been made official in Cape Girardeau County.
The Aug. 2 primary vote has been made official in Cape Girardeau County.Southeast Missourian file

Following action of the verification board, Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers on Friday released official results from the Aug. 2 election.

John Voss, winner of the GOP primary for House District 147, emerged with 1,616 votes, the same figure released election night. Elaine Edgar and Nate Thomas each gained one vote with Edgar's official tally set at 1,237 and Thomas at 1,185.

In the GOP race for county circuit clerk, winner Ashley Schuessler gained six votes in the final tally to 3,690; incumbent Charleen "Charlie" Biester gained two votes to 3,517; and third-place finisher Daniel Leimbach finished with 1,943, also good for a gain of two.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In the Jackson wastewater referendum, approved last week by a 78% margin, the "yes" vote gained by one to 1,858, while the "no" vote also increased by a single tally to 513.

A verification board, a panel made up of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats, meets post-election to review unofficial results and finalize them.

Summers said provisional voting and occasionally voter intent when examining a ballot often account for slight changes from the election night tally to the official result.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy