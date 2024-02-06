Election vote certified in Cape Girardeau County

Following action of the verification board, Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers on Friday released official results from the Aug. 2 election.
John Voss, winner of the GOP primary for House District 147, emerged with 1,616 votes, the same figure released election night. Elaine Edgar and Nate Thomas each gained one vote with Edgar's official tally set at 1,237 and Thomas at 1,185.
In the GOP race for county circuit clerk, winner Ashley Schuessler gained six votes in the final tally to 3,690; incumbent Charleen "Charlie" Biester gained two votes to 3,517; and third-place finisher Daniel Leimbach finished with 1,943, also good for a gain of two.
In the Jackson wastewater referendum, approved last week by a 78% margin, the "yes" vote gained by one to 1,858, while the "no" vote also increased by a single tally to 513.
A verification board, a panel made up of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats, meets post-election to review unofficial results and finalize them.
Summers said provisional voting and occasionally voter intent when examining a ballot often account for slight changes from the election night tally to the official result.