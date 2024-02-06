Elected leaders in Missouri decry Russian invasion of Ukraine

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday called for more severe sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Parson told reporters gathered for an annual Missouri Press Association Capitol meeting sanctions should be "much more severe" and encouraged any action to "cutoff the Russian influence and hurt them financially."

Missouri's public worker retirement plan had about $1.6 million worth of investments in Russia as of Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Employees' Retirement System. Board members voted Thursday to divest completely as soon as possible.

Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick speaks to members of the media Thursday in the state Capitol's Senate Lounge in Jefferson City, as part of the annual Missouri Press Association Day. Fitzpatrick, who serves on the board for a state employees' retirement system, supports efforts to pull public funds from investments in Russian entities because of the country's war against Ukraine. David A. Lieb ~ Associated Press

"We don't want the State of Missouri, or public funds, being used to support the Putin regime right now, especially while he's invading Ukraine," said Republican state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, who led the push to divest.