NewsOctober 10, 2017

Elaborate marriage proposal takes over St. Louis' Arch

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis couple is celebrating their engagement after an elaborate proposal took over the Arch grounds. KSDK-TV reported Matthew Nichols asked his girlfriend of five years, Nitya, to look out onto the grounds from inside the Gateway Arch on Saturday. ...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis couple is celebrating their engagement after an elaborate proposal took over the Arch grounds.

KSDK-TV reported Matthew Nichols asked his girlfriend of five years, Nitya, to look out onto the grounds from inside the Gateway Arch on Saturday. The arch is about 630 feet tall.

Nitya looked out at a large sign with a marriage proposal written on it. The sign measured 48-by-52 feet. It was laid along the edge of the park connected to the Arch.

Nitya said “yes” to the proposal. She said it was “far beyond anything I could have possibly expected.”

Nichols said he coordinated the proposal with park officials and local police over about two weeks. He said the experience has been “incredible.”

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com

Pertinent address:

Arch, St. Louis, Mo.

Story Tags
State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

