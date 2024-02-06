Elaborate marriage proposal takes over St. Louis' Arch

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis couple is celebrating their engagement after an elaborate proposal took over the Arch grounds.

KSDK-TV reported Matthew Nichols asked his girlfriend of five years, Nitya, to look out onto the grounds from inside the Gateway Arch on Saturday. The arch is about 630 feet tall.

Nitya looked out at a large sign with a marriage proposal written on it. The sign measured 48-by-52 feet. It was laid along the edge of the park connected to the Arch.

Nitya said “yes” to the proposal. She said it was “far beyond anything I could have possibly expected.”