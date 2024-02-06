Eight virus-related deaths reported

Eight COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Wednesday.

Officials with Cape Girardeau County reported about 100 new cases of the disease Wednesday, but attributed no additional deaths to it. The county's testing positivity rate rose to 22.5%.

As of Wednesday, 5,869 county residents had contracted the virus; 4,420 have recovered from it; and active cases stood at 1,379. Seventy deaths have been blamed on the disease.

Cases in the county's long-term care facilities totaled 423, with 327 recoveries, 52 active cases and 44 deaths.