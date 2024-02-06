Two others drowned Tuesday. A 6-year-old boy died at Lake of the Ozarks. His name was not released. In western Missouri, 22-year-old Carlos Antonio of St. Joseph, Missouri, drowned while swimming at Smithville Lake.

Three of the five traffic deaths happened Saturday, while the other five were Tuesday. A 13-year-old boy died Saturday near the northwestern Missouri town of Stanberry when the vehicle he was in left the road and overturned several times.

Troopers worked 390 traffic crashes during the holiday period that began Friday night and ended Tuesday. Troopers made 116 driving while intoxicated arrests and 21 drug arrests, the patrol said.