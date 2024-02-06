All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 6, 2023

Eight traffic fatalities, 4 drownings in Missouri over long July Fourth weekend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Eight people died on Missouri roads over the long Fourth of July weekend, and four people drowned on the state's waterways, the state Highway Patrol said Wednesday. The patrol said 56-year-old James Roy of Kansas City, Missouri, drowned in Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday. Hamsa Mohamed, 41, of St. Louis, drowned Saturday after jumping from a cliff into the Big River in Jefferson County...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Eight people died on Missouri roads over the long Fourth of July weekend, and four people drowned on the state's waterways, the state Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

The patrol said 56-year-old James Roy of Kansas City, Missouri, drowned in Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday. Hamsa Mohamed, 41, of St. Louis, drowned Saturday after jumping from a cliff into the Big River in Jefferson County.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Two others drowned Tuesday. A 6-year-old boy died at Lake of the Ozarks. His name was not released. In western Missouri, 22-year-old Carlos Antonio of St. Joseph, Missouri, drowned while swimming at Smithville Lake.

Three of the five traffic deaths happened Saturday, while the other five were Tuesday. A 13-year-old boy died Saturday near the northwestern Missouri town of Stanberry when the vehicle he was in left the road and overturned several times.

Troopers worked 390 traffic crashes during the holiday period that began Friday night and ended Tuesday. Troopers made 116 driving while intoxicated arrests and 21 drug arrests, the patrol said.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy