TAMMS, Ill. -- Monday night, teachers, parents and a student raised concerns at an hourslong Egyptian School District board meeting about three administrators' alleged behavior at the district's prom held May 8.

A student who attended the prom, Kelsey Whalen, said three of the district's administrators seemed under the influence of alcohol at the dance.

Whalen's stepfather and Egyptian School District teacher Allen Pearman described superintendent Brad Misner, principal Bret Gowin and assistant principal Carie Arbuckle's alleged behavior as unacceptable.

Tuesday morning, Misner denied the claims. He described the claims of the teachers, parents and student at the school board meeting as "unfounded."

"This goes back to possibly disgruntled parents or teachers in our community," Misner said.

Misner contended he and the other two administrators did not drink alcohol at the prom at all.

"There was no solid evidence presented to the board of education to prove that anyone was drinking," said John Schneider, Egyptian School District's lawyer.

Whalen recalled to the Southeast Missourian how on the night of the prom, assistant principal Arbuckle hugged her. Whalen said she could smell alcohol on Arbuckle's breath.