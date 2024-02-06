All sections
NewsMay 19, 2021

Egyptian School District superintendent: 'We were not drinking,' at recent prom

TAMMS, Ill. -- Monday night, teachers, parents and a student raised concerns at an hourslong Egyptian School District board meeting about three administrators' alleged behavior at the district's prom held May 8. A student who attended the prom, Kelsey Whalen, said three of the district's administrators seemed under the influence of alcohol at the dance...

Monica Obradovic
Meeting attendees wait outside Monday's Egyptian School District board meeting. Speakers were called in one-by-one during a closed session to discuss the alleged events at the district's prom.
Meeting attendees wait outside Monday's Egyptian School District board meeting. Speakers were called in one-by-one during a closed session to discuss the alleged events at the district's prom.

TAMMS, Ill. -- Monday night, teachers, parents and a student raised concerns at an hourslong Egyptian School District board meeting about three administrators' alleged behavior at the district's prom held May 8.

A student who attended the prom, Kelsey Whalen, said three of the district's administrators seemed under the influence of alcohol at the dance.

Whalen's stepfather and Egyptian School District teacher Allen Pearman described superintendent Brad Misner, principal Bret Gowin and assistant principal Carie Arbuckle's alleged behavior as unacceptable.

Tuesday morning, Misner denied the claims. He described the claims of the teachers, parents and student at the school board meeting as "unfounded."

"This goes back to possibly disgruntled parents or teachers in our community," Misner said.

Misner contended he and the other two administrators did not drink alcohol at the prom at all.

"There was no solid evidence presented to the board of education to prove that anyone was drinking," said John Schneider, Egyptian School District's lawyer.

Whalen recalled to the Southeast Missourian how on the night of the prom, assistant principal Arbuckle hugged her. Whalen said she could smell alcohol on Arbuckle's breath.

Pearman alleged Misner, Arbuckle and Gowin drank alcohol from Styrofoam cups topped with lime wedges. Pearman heard accounts of the prom night from his students and stepdaughter but did not attend.

Misner said Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge, the venue that held the prom, served iced tea that night.

"We were not drinking from a Styrofoam cup," Misner said.

The dance was a normal prom, similar to the district's proms of the past, according to Misner.

A video of Arbuckle dancing at the prom circulated around Facebook. Pearman said he considered the video visual proof the three administrators were drinking. Such is not the case for Schneider.

"What the video shows to me is that people were dancing," Schneider said.

It remains unclear what actions the Egyptian School Board will take, if any, in regard to the claims.

The Southeast Missourian called two Egyptian School Board members Tuesday for comment. Neither responded -- Schneider said he advised members of the board to not speak with the press. Arbuckle and Gowin did not respond to emails sent by the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday afternoon.

For more information, read The Southeast Missourian's initial coverage of the board meeting. The Southeast Missourian will update this story as it develops.

Local News
