Egg-processing facility to take Tyson Foods' place in Dexter

NewsDecember 30, 2023

Two months after Tyson Foods executives shuttered their chicken processing facility in Dexter, Missouri, it will be home to a new tenant. On Friday, Dec. 29, Cal-Maine Foods announced a $13 million investment to create an egg-processing facility at the location, creating approximately 96 jobs...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The former Tyson Foods chicken processing plant in Dexter will become a Cal-Maine Foods egg-processing plant in 2024. The facility will employ nearly 100 workers, which, while around a seventh of what the Tyson Foods plant employed, should help bolster the local workforce.

Two months after Tyson Foods executives shuttered their chicken processing facility in Dexter, Missouri, it will be home to a new tenant.

On Friday, Dec. 29, Cal-Maine Foods announced a $13 million investment to create an egg-processing facility at the location, creating approximately 96 jobs.

"We're thrilled to see Cal-Maine Foods investing and creating jobs in the Dexter community," Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release. "This leading company's decision to bring operations to Southeast Missouri is an exciting development for the region. We look forward to Cal-Maine Foods' success in Dexter as it provides new opportunities for the area and supports our state's thriving agriculture industry."

The facility will feature a chick hatchery, a feed mill and breeder flocks. It will produce, process, package and distribute shell eggs. It is expected to begin operations in the summer 2024.

"Cal-Maine Foods' decision to establish their facility in Dexter not only underscores our city's exceptional potential but also brings a wave of prosperity that will significantly benefit our local workforce and economy," said Alisha Trammell, executive director of the Dexter Chamber of Commerce. "We are proud to say that this venture will provide numerous employment opportunities for our local residents, offering them a chance to be part of a dynamic, growing industry. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Cal-Maine Foods for their investment in our community."

Cal-Maine Foods will benefit from the Missouri Works Program, a tool helping companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation, by establishing operations in Dexter.

The Tyson Foods chicken processing plant employed about 700 workers.

Local News
