Egg-processing facility to take Tyson Foods' place in Dexter

Two months after Tyson Foods executives shuttered their chicken processing facility in Dexter, Missouri, it will be home to a new tenant.

On Friday, Dec. 29, Cal-Maine Foods announced a $13 million investment to create an egg-processing facility at the location, creating approximately 96 jobs.

"We're thrilled to see Cal-Maine Foods investing and creating jobs in the Dexter community," Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release. "This leading company's decision to bring operations to Southeast Missouri is an exciting development for the region. We look forward to Cal-Maine Foods' success in Dexter as it provides new opportunities for the area and supports our state's thriving agriculture industry."