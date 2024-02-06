Efforts to oust Missouri education official draw scrutiny

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri state school board member is among a growing list of people raising concerns with efforts by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens to oust the state's top education official.

Board member John "Tim" Sumners, who was appointed by Greitens, is asking to delay a special meeting requested by his colleagues during which some members are expected to call for Education commissioner Margie Vandeven's ouster, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday.

In a Sunday message to other board members, Sumners said he's "tremendously troubled" by the maneuver.

"We all know the purpose of the meeting," he wrote. "I am concerned that we are asking a brand new member who has not had the opportunity to learn the workings of the department to vote on an issue of this magnitude."

He said he's worried his opinion could cost him his position on the board, which Greitens could revoke before the appointees are up for a Senate confirmation when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January.

Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden told the Post-Dispatch that despite funding increases for schools, "we haven't seen a corresponding performance increase." He didn't immediately return an Associated Press request for further comment Monday.

Days after another appointment last week gave Greitens' appointees a majority on the board, three of his picks -- Eddy Justice, Doug Russell and Claudia Onate Greim -- requested a special meeting Nov. 21 to discuss the hiring and firing of agency personnel. The meeting has not yet been scheduled.