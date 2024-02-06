EF2 tornado strikes Dexter on Saturday

DEXTER, Mo. — Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service say an EF2 tornado struck Dexter on Saturday evening.

"The National Weather Service arrived here in town at noon today and have relayed preliminary information that this is a potential EF2 tornado with approximate 120mph wind gusts," said Andrew Bohnert, Stoddard County, Missouri, Emergency Management Agency director. "Their survey is ongoing."

There have been no storm-related injuries reported according to Dexter city administrator Trevor Pulley. Pulley said numerous homes have been damaged as a result of the storm, with about 150 total structures incurring some damage.

One of the most heavily damaged facilities was SoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard County.

Oxygen line and natural gas line fractures prompted the facility's closure, with patients being transferred to other health care facilities. Stoddard County Ambulance District said in a social media release it received mutual aid from South Scott Ambulance District, Medic One, Butler County (Missouri) Ambulance and New Madrid County (Missouri) Ambulance in the transfer of patients.

A fallen tree lies on the roof of a house Monday in Dexter, Missouri, after a tornado touched down in the northern part of town Saturday night. Sarah Yenesel

No timeline has been identified as to when the hospital will be able to safely open its facility.

The hospital will post additional updates at www.sehealth.org/news.

Pulley asked all residents stay away from storm damaged areas.