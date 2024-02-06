EF2 tornado strikes Dexter on Saturday

DEXTER, Mo. — Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service say an EF2 tornado struck Dexter on Saturday evening.
"The National Weather Service arrived here in town at noon today and have relayed preliminary information that this is a potential EF2 tornado with approximate 120mph wind gusts," said Andrew Bohnert, Stoddard County, Missouri, Emergency Management Agency director. "Their survey is ongoing."
There have been no storm-related injuries reported according to Dexter city administrator Trevor Pulley. Pulley said numerous homes have been damaged as a result of the storm, with about 150 total structures incurring some damage.
One of the most heavily damaged facilities was SoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard County.
Oxygen line and natural gas line fractures prompted the facility's closure, with patients being transferred to other health care facilities. Stoddard County Ambulance District said in a social media release it received mutual aid from South Scott Ambulance District, Medic One, Butler County (Missouri) Ambulance and New Madrid County (Missouri) Ambulance in the transfer of patients.
No timeline has been identified as to when the hospital will be able to safely open its facility.
The hospital will post additional updates at www.sehealth.org/news.
Pulley asked all residents stay away from storm damaged areas.
Pulley said he was informed by Ameren Missouri all power should be restored Monday. He said city crews are working to remove debris.
According to the National Weather Service's Paducah, Kentucky, office, the tornado was on the ground from 8:18 to 8:29 p.m. and moved through the northern half of the town from the northwest to the southeast.
Bohnert asked any impacted families in need of housing assistance or have unmet needs such as food or water call the Stoddard County Emergency Management Agency at (573) 614-5155.
For residences and businesses requesting volunteer assistance with clearing debris or are needing supplies such as tarps, gloves and hand tools, call the Dexter Fire Department at (573) 624-3425.
"This is for any residents in the impacted area, not just those in Dexter city limits," Bohnert said. "We kindly request that all non-essential travelers remain off of the roadways in the impacted areas. The crews need space to work, the more cars that are in the way, the longer the cleanup process and the time to restore power will take."
Among those helping with the cleanup are about 15 members of Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization.
The group is providing chain-saw operations, site survey and debris removal in coordination with local and state authorities. The response is expected to last about a week, and volunteers are staying at and operating out of the Dexter National Guard Armory.
