Education board takes first action since being revived

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri State Board of Education reapproved six charter schools Thursday, in its first meeting of the year after a standoff between lawmakers and former Gov. Eric Greitens left the group without enough members to meet for months.

The votes were made possible when Gov. Mike Parson appointed former member Peter Herschend and businesswoman Carol Hallquist to the board Tuesday. Both were sworn in Thursday.

The board had not had a formal meeting since December and faced a backlog of items. That included a new school improvement plan, which the program's director said he hoped to have a draft of by September, and the search for a new education commissioner.

After Greitens maneuvered last year to appoint new members who would fire the former education commissioner, the Senate refused to approve his nominees. That left the board without a quorum and the state without a commissioner, although the role has been filled in the interim by Roger Dorson, who had been the deputy commissioner.

Greitens resigned June 1.