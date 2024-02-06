Eclipse expected to draw thousands to region April 8

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will stretch from Mexico, across the United States and into Canada -- dubbed as the "Great North American Eclipse." Large swaths of all three countries will be within the path of totality when the moon eclipses the sun.

This will be the second time in seven years that Southeast Missouri will be at the center of peak viewing of such an event, with the country's near maximum amount of time in total eclipse. Another eclipse passed over the country -- and directly over Southeast Missouri -- on Aug. 21, 2017.

Municipalities, businesses and hotels are gearing up in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville and throughout the area to make the most of this year's long-awaited opportunity.

'We just need to embrace it'

Brenda Newbern, executive director of VisitCape, said her tourism organization did some advertising for the solar eclipse, but not much.

"It's almost something you don't have to market for," she said. "You don't need to because NASA and everyone else are doing it for us."

Newbern has previous experience managing eclipse tourism, having been in her position during the 2017 solar eclipse.

Newbern said the 2017 eclipse resulted in $400,000 in economic impact to Cape Girardeau. The study was done by Southeast Missouri State University's Economic and Business Engagement Center.

"The spectators that we had in 2017 were estimated, like 7,000 were at Houck Stadium, 4,000 were being split between SportsPlex and River Campus. So that gave us about 11,000 people that the study showed when you look at it. I'm thinking we may get another 6,000 here when you look at all the other areas in town that we are going to have viewings available from downtown to Fort D to the airport," Newbern said.

Newbern also said from the hotels she's called, most of the hotels in the Cape Girardeau are already booked full for the eclipse and to expect the rest to be full as well.

She said this year's festivities will be improved because of lessons learned from 2017.

VisitCape is planning a single event, a watch party from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 8 at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex -- the same place they hosted their 2017 watch party. New features this year include more food trucks, additional activities for children and a variety of souvenirs for sale. The organization is working with Rotary Club volunteers to handle parking and partnering with the Cape Girardeau Police Department to manage traffic.

"We are actually drawing maps and things to make sure we have the traffic flow planned," Newbern said.

Newbern said the 2017 event was so well organized that people were completely out of the SportsPlex parking lot within half an hour. Now that there's a traffic light at the nearest major intersection, she expects it will go even smoother this year.

The eclipse, Newbern said, gives people who would otherwise never know about Cape Girardeau the chance to discover it.

"We're not the program," Newbern said. "We don't have to put on anything. It's going to be in the sky. It's being brought to us by our universe. So therefore, we just need to embrace it and make something good for it and hope no clouds are in the sky that day."

It can also be a boon for local businesses to bring in customers.

"If you've got any business, it's an opportunity for you to do no more than use your front parking spaces just outside your door to look up to the sky," Newbern said. "... By this event, you can get people to your location so easily."

Several other organizations will also host events and watch parties across Cape Girardeau. These include Southeast Missouri State University, Historic Fort D, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

'It can be hokey... and still be really special'

Three official simultaneous events are planned for the City of Jackson during the eclipse. Each location is going to have a slightly different focus, Janna Clifton, the retail and membership director for the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, explained.

An event at Brookside Park will be geared more toward veterans, while an event at the Jackson Civic Center will be more kid-friendly.

An event at the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO) office, 100 N. Missouri St., will teach visitors about the science behind eclipses.

For each location, Clifton said she's expecting large crowds.

"People track eclipses across the world, so we'll be somewhere [that] someone [visiting] has never been before just to view this eclipse. So, we want to recognize that, capitalize on that opportunity for tourism in our area," she said.

The civic center and UJRO events will feature live music and food. Clifton had previously attended a conference in San Antonio, which is also in the path of totality, to learn more about how to prepare for the eclipse.

"We've already ordered over 10,000 glasses for the event and we'll have T-shirts so it'll be cool," she said.

Clifton recommended local businesses also host their own events to join in on the fun.

"It can be hokey and silly and still be really special," she said.