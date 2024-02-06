Eclipse brings family, friends together to celebrate in Cape Girardeau

Though only two of them were celestial, several thousands of bodies packed into Cape Girardeau on Monday, April 8, to witness the “Great North American Eclipse”.

Visitors from far and wide traveled to see the sun and moon in perfect alignment for four minutes and seven seconds in a nearly cloudless sky.

Whether at the city’s SportsPlex, inside Houck Field or along the Mississippi River, people from across the country gathered together to celebrate this rare, ethereal occurrence.

Many visitors came to Cape Girardeau for the occasion simply because, of the thousands of miles covered by the path of totality, it was the closest point for them.

Maggie Lindley, front, and her children, Winston, Henry and Jane, drove from Nashville, Tennessee, to Cape Girardeau for the solar eclipse. They wanted to find a spot where they could make memories together as a family. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

“This was long enough to make it a fun day trip from Nashville, but short enough to make it just a day trip,” Maggie Lindley explained.

Lindley brought her three children from Nashville, Tennessee, to visit the town her mother described as “darling” for the eclipse.

The family was exploring downtown antique shops when they decided to wait on the stepped hill above Spanish Street for totality.

“We just turned around and saw this picturesque spot and I thought it would be a great memory to be sitting right here on these steps,” Lindley added.

The family of Honey Clark (not pictured) had never before seen a solar eclipse, so the Memphis, Tennessee, resident suggested they join her to experience one in Cape Girardeau. Clark had seen the 2017 eclipse in Nashville, Tennessee, and said she was blown away by the experience. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Honey Clark came from Tennessee, too, though from Memphis instead of Nashville. She had coincidentally been in Nashville during the 2017 eclipse and decided to show her family the 2024 one.

“It blew me away (in 2017), so I was like, ‘The next time it happened, I have to be there,'” Clark said.

Her parents, sister, niece and niece’s children had not seen an eclipse before, so the family traveled to Riverfront Bridge Park to watch it. Most of them had never been to Cape Girardeau before, but Clark wanted to visit a place where the eclipse would last the longest.

“I scoped out this location. I loved how it was right on the river and thought it was the optimal view,” she said.

The family planned on discovering more of Cape Girardeau once the eclipse was over.

“The city seems to have character. I plan on exploring the downtown once we’re done,” Clark said.

Cody and Emma Roberts traveled from Broomfield, Colorado, for the eclipse. The elder Roberts said he was only a few hours away from totality in 2017 and could not miss the opportunity to see an eclipse again. Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

Cody Roberts traveled from Broomfield, Colorado, to witness the eclipse. It was his daughter Emma’s first time seeing one.