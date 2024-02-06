Ebb and Flow to host fundraiser for Mac's Mission on Saturday

Ebb and Flow Fermentations in Cape Girardeau will host live music, drinks and a canine cause Saturday.

The event — Ebb Jams: Music for Mac — will be a fundraiser for Mac's Mission, a local animal rescue not-for-profit operation in Jackson, and will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Ebb and Flow at 11 S. Spanish St., and feature 12 music acts.

Attendees of the event can win Bark dog beds by purchasing $5 raffle tickets (cash only). The raffle tickets will be available for purchase beginning today. All of the raffle proceeds will go to Mac's Mission, and 10% of food and alcohol sales from the day will also go to the organization.

Rochelle Steffens, Mac's Mission founder, said Amanda Camp of Ebb and Flow contacted her and was interested in hosting a music event and would like to also help fund a cause in the local area.

"I have actually wanted to do some sort of music-type event festival for years and didn't know how to start it," Steffens said. "So, when she said all of that, I jumped on board immediately. It felt like this was a giant Christmas gift being handed to us with a big red bow, and everything was already planned."

Volunteers from Mac's Mission and multiple dogs from the Mission will be at the event during the day, and Narwhal the "unicorn dog" will make an appearance. The organization has recently acquired around 20 dogs with medical issues or birth defects, according to Steffens. The money raised from the event will go to medical costs for the animals to give the dogs in the organization a better quality of life. Steffens said some of the exams the dogs require cost thousands of dollars.

Steffens said she hopes the event will also bring in volunteers.

"I think that is the general consensus for every rescue and shelter that tries to do this. Dedicated ones stick around and then some move on. There's really nobody signing up to be foster parents at this time," she said. "We have the ability to keep saving the same amount of dogs on the property, but then we were able to save extra dogs because of fosters, and now it's just been super difficult."

For more information on the event, visit the Ebb and Flow Fermentations Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ebbandflowfermentations, and to donate or learn more about Mac's Mission visit its website at www.macsmission.org.

Performing acts

11 a.m. — Lindsey & Landon