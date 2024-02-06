All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 17, 2022
Ebb and Flow to host fundraiser for Mac's Mission on Saturday
Ebb and Flow Fermentations in Cape Girardeau will host live music, drinks and a canine cause Saturday. The event — Ebb Jams: Music for Mac — will be a fundraiser for Mac's Mission, a local animal rescue not-for-profit operation in Jackson, and will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Ebb and Flow at 11 S. Spanish St., and feature 12 music acts...
Beau Nations
Attendees of the Ebb Jams: Music for Mac event Saturday will be able to see Narwhal, the "unicorn dog," along with multiple other dogs under the care of Mac's Mission. The event will feature 12 musical acts, along with food and drink to raise money for the not-for-profit animal-rescue organization.
Attendees of the Ebb Jams: Music for Mac event Saturday will be able to see Narwhal, the "unicorn dog," along with multiple other dogs under the care of Mac's Mission. The event will feature 12 musical acts, along with food and drink to raise money for the not-for-profit animal-rescue organization.Submitted

Ebb and Flow Fermentations in Cape Girardeau will host live music, drinks and a canine cause Saturday.

The event — Ebb Jams: Music for Mac — will be a fundraiser for Mac's Mission, a local animal rescue not-for-profit operation in Jackson, and will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Ebb and Flow at 11 S. Spanish St., and feature 12 music acts.

Attendees of the event can win Bark dog beds by purchasing $5 raffle tickets (cash only). The raffle tickets will be available for purchase beginning today. All of the raffle proceeds will go to Mac's Mission, and 10% of food and alcohol sales from the day will also go to the organization.

Rochelle Steffens, Mac's Mission founder, said Amanda Camp of Ebb and Flow contacted her and was interested in hosting a music event and would like to also help fund a cause in the local area.

"I have actually wanted to do some sort of music-type event festival for years and didn't know how to start it," Steffens said. "So, when she said all of that, I jumped on board immediately. It felt like this was a giant Christmas gift being handed to us with a big red bow, and everything was already planned."

Volunteers from Mac's Mission and multiple dogs from the Mission will be at the event during the day, and Narwhal the "unicorn dog" will make an appearance. The organization has recently acquired around 20 dogs with medical issues or birth defects, according to Steffens. The money raised from the event will go to medical costs for the animals to give the dogs in the organization a better quality of life. Steffens said some of the exams the dogs require cost thousands of dollars.

Steffens said she hopes the event will also bring in volunteers.

"I think that is the general consensus for every rescue and shelter that tries to do this. Dedicated ones stick around and then some move on. There's really nobody signing up to be foster parents at this time," she said. "We have the ability to keep saving the same amount of dogs on the property, but then we were able to save extra dogs because of fosters, and now it's just been super difficult."

For more information on the event, visit the Ebb and Flow Fermentations Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ebbandflowfermentations, and to donate or learn more about Mac's Mission visit its website at www.macsmission.org.

Performing acts

11 a.m. — Lindsey & Landon

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Noon — Ethan Taylor Stephenson

1 p.m. — Surtsey

2 p.m. — Stuart Matthews

3 p.m. — Katt Holiday

4 p.m. — Heather Hammers

5 p.m. — Joy Brooker

6 p.m. — Amber Vandeven

7 p.m. — SPACERS

8 p.m. — Andy Moondog & Ryan Smith

9 p.m. — Robert Stengel

10 p.m. — The Feels

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy