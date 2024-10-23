Eagle Ridge Christian School looks to expand for growing enrollment

Demand for enrollment at Eagle Ridge Christian School is higher than ever, but the school doesn't have the physical space to bring in new students.
In a letter, Mark Carbaugh, senior Pastor at Rock of the Cape Church, requested advice and input on purchasing land and constructing a new facility.
"As our school has grown in response to the demand in our community, it is clear that we have outgrown our current building and grounds," he notes.
Carbaugh states the school has retained the consulting firm of Holmes, Redford & Reynolds Inc. to conduct a feasibility study and invites the letter's recipients to take part.
The letter goes on to state that families in the Cape Girardeau area are seeking morally-based organizations that will uphold their traditional values, especially for their children.
"Parents need help," the letter states, "and they are coming to Eagle Ridge Christian School because we offer an excellent and rigorous education that is also based in Biblical truths."
At present, according to the letter, there is a waiting list that would add more than 100 students if the school had enough space. This would increase the schools annual income by $500,000.
Currently, the school and the church share the 30,000-square-foot building at 4210 Route K, in Cape Girardeau. Carbaugh's letter states the school has the opportunity to purchase 125 acres that would allow it to build a 65,000-square-foot facility. The expansion would accommodate more than 450 students, more than doubling present enrollment.
The letter states school leaders are considering a capital campaign totaling $18,750,000. This would include $2.5 million to purchase land and $16.25 million for estimated school/campus construction.
Key features of the new facility include athletic fields, an indoor gymnasium and implementation of safety and security measures.
The letter informs that each year the church has given up more space to accommodate the school's need for more classroom space. After building a new facility, the church and school would then sell the current property and use the proceeds to fund construction of a new church sanctuary as well as provide increased office, classroom and storage space.
Eagle Ridge Christian School, formerly Christian Faith Academy, was founded in 1982 and started with three teachers serving 32 elementary students. The school's enrollment has grown to 220 students with 40 full- and part-time staff serving infant care through grade 12. Eagle Ridge received full accreditation through the International Christian Accrediting Association in 2000. The school participates in interscholastic athletics competing with both Christian and public schools across the state.
