Eagle Ridge Christian School looks to expand for growing enrollment

Demand for enrollment at Eagle Ridge Christian School is higher than ever, but the school doesn't have the physical space to bring in new students.

In a letter, Mark Carbaugh, senior Pastor at Rock of the Cape Church, requested advice and input on purchasing land and constructing a new facility.

"As our school has grown in response to the demand in our community, it is clear that we have outgrown our current building and grounds," he notes.

Carbaugh states the school has retained the consulting firm of Holmes, Redford & Reynolds Inc. to conduct a feasibility study and invites the letter's recipients to take part.

The letter goes on to state that families in the Cape Girardeau area are seeking morally-based organizations that will uphold their traditional values, especially for their children.

"Parents need help," the letter states, "and they are coming to Eagle Ridge Christian School because we offer an excellent and rigorous education that is also based in Biblical truths."