NewsJanuary 31, 2017

DWI suspect arrested at gunpoint after brief pursuit

A Cape Girardeau man committed several traffic violations before stopping for a patrol car early Sunday near his home on Montgomery Street, police said. The suspect then was arrested at gunpoint, police said. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Ranell Anthony Robinson, 37, with felony driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender and misdemeanor resisting arrest...

Ben Kleine

A Cape Girardeau man committed several traffic violations before stopping for a patrol car early Sunday near his home on Montgomery Street, police said. The suspect then was arrested at gunpoint, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Ranell Anthony Robinson, 37, with felony driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

His bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety, with the condition Robinson not consume or possess intoxicants.

Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Bryan Blanner initiated a traffic stop about 1 a.m. when he saw Robinson driving his 1994 GMC Sierra 54 mph in a 35 mph zone on William Street near its intersection with Hanover Street, according to a probable-cause statement Blanner filed in the case.

Blanner turned on his lights at the beginning of the pursuit, then his siren, after Robinson turned onto South Park Street, he wrote.

Robinson ran two stop signs, failed to signal while turning left and failed to yield over the course of nearly a mile, according to the statement.

Robinson pulled over in the 1700 block of Montgomery Street, near his listed address, Blanner wrote.

Blanner pulled his firearm and told Robinson to show his hands, according to the statement.

Blanner thought Robinson would flee when Robinson opened the door and threw his keys into a creek, Blanner wrote.

Robinson followed Blanner’s command to get on the ground, and Blanner secured him in handcuffs without incident, according to the statement.

Blanner noted Robinson’s eyes were bloodshot, his breath smelled of an alcoholic beverage, and his speech was slurred, Blanner wrote.

Robinson said he consumed 17 pills, including three muscle relaxants and a nerve pill, but he declined field, breath and blood tests, Blanner wrote.

Blanner requested a search warrant for Robinson’s blood sample, according to the statement. Judge Scott Lipke signed a warrant for the sample that was executed at 3:50 and 4:20 a.m., according to the statement. The results of the two tests were not available Monday.

Robinson has convictions for driving while intoxicated in October 2004 in Cape Girardeau County, July 2008 in Mississippi County, Missouri, and January 2010 in Cape Girardeau County, Blanner wrote.

bkleine@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3644

Pertinent address: 1700 block of Montgomery St., Cape Girardeau, MO

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

