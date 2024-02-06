Dwain and Susan Hahs are named Friends of SEMO award recipients

Dwain and Susan Hahs were named the 2021 Friends of the University Award recipients, Southeast Missouri State University announced Tuesday.

Dwain has been mayor of Jackson since 2015 and is a retired Bausch & Lomb executive in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Susan is a community volunteer and nursing graduate.

It is the highest honor the Southeast Missouri University Foundation bestows.

The award, according to a news release, acknowledges the couple's long-term commitment to philanthropy and generosity to Southeast.

"It is quite an honor and humbling," said Dwain, a 1974 Southeast alumnus.

"Giving back is important (and) both Susan and I are involved in several organizations. It's all about giving back," he added.

"Anytime you can help somebody, it doesn't matter if it is a scholarship, a free meal or anything, it just gives you a warm heart that you are able to do that," said Susan, who began her nursing degree at Southeast but completed it elsewhere after she and Dwain married and moved away from the area.

Generosity

The couple has established two Southeast scholarships: the Dwain and Susan Hahs Endowed Scholarship and the Dwain and Susan Hahs International Studies Fund.

Additionally, the pair has made "significant donations" to the nursing program in honor of Susan's father, Billy Joe Thompson, who was the first male graduate of Southeast's nursing program in 1962.

The recipients have other family ties to Southeast as Dwain's father and numerous siblings have also earned degrees from the university.

"Dwain and Susan have made a difference in so many ways at Southeast," said university president Carlos Vargas.

"They have contributed their time, resources, expertise and experiences generously for many years, whether they lived in Missouri or abroad," he added.