Dwain and Susan Hahs are named Friends of SEMO award recipients

Dwain and Susan Hahs were named the 2021 Friends of the University Award recipients, Southeast Missouri State University announced Tuesday.
Dwain has been mayor of Jackson since 2015 and is a retired Bausch & Lomb executive in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Susan is a community volunteer and nursing graduate.
It is the highest honor the Southeast Missouri University Foundation bestows.
The award, according to a news release, acknowledges the couple's long-term commitment to philanthropy and generosity to Southeast.
"It is quite an honor and humbling," said Dwain, a 1974 Southeast alumnus.
"Giving back is important (and) both Susan and I are involved in several organizations. It's all about giving back," he added.
"Anytime you can help somebody, it doesn't matter if it is a scholarship, a free meal or anything, it just gives you a warm heart that you are able to do that," said Susan, who began her nursing degree at Southeast but completed it elsewhere after she and Dwain married and moved away from the area.
The couple has established two Southeast scholarships: the Dwain and Susan Hahs Endowed Scholarship and the Dwain and Susan Hahs International Studies Fund.
Additionally, the pair has made "significant donations" to the nursing program in honor of Susan's father, Billy Joe Thompson, who was the first male graduate of Southeast's nursing program in 1962.
The recipients have other family ties to Southeast as Dwain's father and numerous siblings have also earned degrees from the university.
"Dwain and Susan have made a difference in so many ways at Southeast," said university president Carlos Vargas.
"They have contributed their time, resources, expertise and experiences generously for many years, whether they lived in Missouri or abroad," he added.
For 20 years, the couple has held membership in the Copper Dome Society and their contributions have made them President's Council members, the highest level of donor generosity recognized by the foundation.
The Hahses are also members of the Horizon Club, recognizing their planned giving commitments.
As volunteers, the university said the couple has served in multiple roles.
Dwain is a member of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation board, serving as its chairman from 2012 to 2014 and as co-chairman of the "Honoring Tradition, Inspiring Success" campaign from 2010 to 2015.
Since returning to Cape Girardeau County after Dwain's retirement, the university noted the couple loyally supports Redhawks sports teams.
"(Their) contributions have benefited the past, present and future of the University and many, many students as well," opined Vargas, adding, "giving back is truly part of their DNA."
The Friends of the University Award winners normally are recognized at the foundation's annual President's Council event, which has been canceled because of the pandemic. Instead, the Foundation plans to recognize the couple during Southeast's Homecoming activities in the fall.
Asked to give counsel to other Southeast alums, Dwain Hahs is succinct.
"Stay involved. That means so much to students who are getting their start," he said.
His wife echoed the sentiment.
"Be open to new experiences, new ideas," Susan Hahs said.
"You only go around once, so you've got to make the best of it," she added.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.