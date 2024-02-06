Dutchtown trustee appointed, another step toward dissolution process

Cape Girardeau County employee Ken Eftink was appointed trustee in the Dutchtown dissolution process at the regular Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting Thursday.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said the commission had discussed the matter, and it made logical sense to appoint Eftink, whom Tracy called “basically the resident expert” on Dutchtown.

Eftink works as the county stormwater and flood-plain manager.

Eftink also has worked with the residents and landowners in Dutchtown since earlier this year, when residents concerned about overgrown areas in town contacted the county commission to see about weed removal, which, Eftink said, began the conversation about disincorporation.

Commissioner Charles Herbst said Eftink’s background in municipal operations and knowledge of the inner workings of Dutchtown will serve him well in the role.

Eftink’s role as trustee will include evaluating all assets and liabilities of the village of Dutchtown and collecting any amounts due, he said. Eftink also will gather historic documents such as board-meeting minutes and file them with the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, and he said he has made arrangements to do so.

Eftink will prepare a report for the county commission, he said, and a public hearing on whether to disincorporate Dutchtown will be held at that time. Residents and non-resident landowners will be invited to attend, Eftink said, and the commissioners will vote on whether to disincorporate.

The village of Dutchtown has not had any elected board members in 2015, 2016 or 2017. Three board members would be needed for a quorum, but no one has run for board positions, and former board members no longer reside there, Eftink said by phone Thursday.

The former treasurer also has moved.

Since 2015, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has bought out about 5.5 acres near the intersection of highways 25 and 74 after extensive flooding. This land cannot be developed, per the FEMA agreement.

Dutchtown’s population now numbers about 50, including 18 registered voters, Eftink said by phone Thursday.