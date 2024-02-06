Dutchtown edges toward township gallows

If anyone wants to speak in favor of keeping Dutchtown incorporated, now is the time, officials said Thursday at a public hearing regarding the town's fate.

The village of Dutchtown, situated around the intersection of highways 25 and 74 in Cape Girardeau County, is down to about 22 households after repeated flooding damaged homes and businesses, prompting a FEMA buyout beginning in 2014, according to a report from Ken Eftink, floodplain and storm water manager for Cape Girardeau County who was named trustee to oversee the disincorporation process.

Also according to Eftink's report, all of Dutchtown's elected officials took the FEMA buyout and moved out of the village.

About 5.5 acres near the highways 25 and 74 intersection were bought out, and, Eftink said, the key issue appears to be maintenance of those lots.

"They've grown up in weeds," Eftink said, and residents have reported illegal dumping in the area as well.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission began proceedings to disincorporate the village after six residents signed a petition in June 2017.

Charles Scheffer, owner of Scheffer Truck Service in Dutchtown, addressed the commissioners at the hearing to ask if residents need to take further action to disincorporate Dutchtown.

Commissioner Charles Herbst said no, that the process is underway, and after the public hearing closes March 5, the commissioners will vote on an ordinance formalizing the disincorporation.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said the delay will allow any creditors to come forward with outstanding debt owed by Dutchtown.