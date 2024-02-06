The 2019 Dueling Arts International Scholarship was recently awarded to Southeast senior Alex Burke and junior Corie Williams, both members of the Bachelor of Fine Arts acting program at Southeast River Campus.

Dueling Arts International is a not-for-profit organization that provides classes to train performers, teachers and directors in the art of theater and onstage combat performance.

The organization hosts workshops supplying teaching opportunities for aspiring stage combat directors as well as on stage actors to further develop their performance and fighting skills for the stage, film or television.

Some of the specific scene skills offered in these workshops include broadsword dueling and knife fighting, performances that require the use of an actual weapon or armor, as well as unarmed theatrical combat and Tai chi, which center on the physical movement and rhythm of combat scenes.

Williams explained stage combat is about more than fighting and using weapons.

"The biggest misconception people have about stage combat is that it's just fencing," Williams said. "It's about movement, creating an immersive stage experience and telling the story through combat."

At the winter workshop, Burke and Williams learned about different fighting styles, weaponry and armor as well the historical context of fights, where they originated and how they apply to different performances.

Burke and Williams were influenced to apply for the scholarship after recommendations from the previous summer intensive class instructors as well as word-of-mouth by professors in Southeast's BFA acting program.