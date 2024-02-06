All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 29, 2021

Dry conditions worrisome with holiday fireworks

Cape Girardeau’s fire marshal, Greg Hecht, is hopeful for some precipitation before the approaching Independence Day weekend. “We haven’t had any rain for over a week and the dry conditions are a concern,” said Hecht, who added he also has uneasiness about the use of some aerial fireworks...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A shopper looks for fireworks inside the Patriot Fireworks tent in the Schnucks parking lot June 27, 2015, in Cape Girardeau.
A shopper looks for fireworks inside the Patriot Fireworks tent in the Schnucks parking lot June 27, 2015, in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau’s fire marshal, Greg Hecht, is hopeful for some precipitation before the approaching Independence Day weekend.

“We haven’t had any rain for over a week and the dry conditions are a concern,” said Hecht, who added he also has uneasiness about the use of some aerial fireworks.

“Any (firework) shot at a distance, even if an accidental discharge, brings the risk of fire,” added Hecht, who recalls a situation while serving as a firefighter with the City of Jackson.

“About 15 or 16 years ago, an aerial (firework) device landed in a flowerbox with rubberized mulch, which tends not to be fire-resistant,” he recalled. “If memory serves, the residence had vinyl siding and the resulting fire caused extensive damage to the home.”

Authorized days/hours

Residents in Cape Girardeau may use fireworks between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

Fireworks may be sold in the city between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. through Sunday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape Girardeau’s Code of City Ordinances identifies permissible fireworks in chapter 11 (Fire Prevention and Protection), which may be read at https://library.municode.com/mo/cape_girardeau/codes/code_of_ordinances.

Injury awareness

“The injuries most reported nationally are burn injuries as people hold on to a firework and it goes off in their hands. That’s the leading cause of injury,” Hecht said.

The city’s website advises sparklers burn at temperatures of 1,200 degrees or more, hot enough to melt some metals.

The website also offers the following guidance in the home use of fireworks:

  • Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting a firework.
  • Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse.
  • Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Additionally, the City of Cape Girardeau prohibits the sale and discharge of fireworks within a certain distance of schools, hospitals and gas pumps.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test re...
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close f...
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly ...
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy