Dry conditions worrisome with holiday fireworks

Cape Girardeau’s fire marshal, Greg Hecht, is hopeful for some precipitation before the approaching Independence Day weekend.

“We haven’t had any rain for over a week and the dry conditions are a concern,” said Hecht, who added he also has uneasiness about the use of some aerial fireworks.

“Any (firework) shot at a distance, even if an accidental discharge, brings the risk of fire,” added Hecht, who recalls a situation while serving as a firefighter with the City of Jackson.

“About 15 or 16 years ago, an aerial (firework) device landed in a flowerbox with rubberized mulch, which tends not to be fire-resistant,” he recalled. “If memory serves, the residence had vinyl siding and the resulting fire caused extensive damage to the home.”

Authorized days/hours

Residents in Cape Girardeau may use fireworks between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

Fireworks may be sold in the city between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. through Sunday.