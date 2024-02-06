Drugs, gun found in trash can lead to felony charges

Cape Girardeau police found 115 grams of methamphetamine, 144 grams of cocaine, 105 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of heroin, 25 baggies believed to be synthetic marijuana and a prescription bottle of 4 ounces of codeine syrup in a bathroom trash can of a William Street gas station Thursday.

The drugs led to the arrest of a Charleston, Missouri, man.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Teco Vanshawn Woods, 33, with felony first-degree trafficking, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

His bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety.

The gas station’s security camera captured images of Woods carrying a red bag into the business and leaving the bag in the bathroom, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau police Cpl. Bryan Blanner.

Also inside the bag was a 9 mm handgun, Blanner wrote.

Police originally were pursuing Woods and Hernandez M. Evans, 21, also of Charleston, because they bought items at Wal-Mart on William Street using cash from a pink wallet, according to the statement.

When Wal-Mart employees asked about the wallet they thought may have been stolen, Woods and Hernandez fled from the store, Blanner wrote.

There have not been charges filed against Evans in Cape Girardeau County, but he was out on bond in New Madrid County.

Evans was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and participating in a criminal street gang. He is accused of shooting Cornelius Martel David, 27, of Charleston, in the left shoulder May 17 in the 700 block of Vine Street in Charleston, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Charleston Department of Public Safety officer Zach Albright.

David was a known member of the Skrillas gang and Evans was a member of the YWN gang. They were engaged in a feud over a homicide from 2012, Albright wrote.

Evans’ bond originally was set at $500,000 cash only, but a bond reduction was granted by Judge Fred Copeland on Oct. 6.