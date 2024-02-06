A 23-year-old man is now in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail after being found in possession of a Glock 17 9mm firearm, a digital scale, nearly 40 grams of marijuana and more than 400 grams of methamphetamine.
Demetrius L. McGee of Cairo, Illinois, is charged with one Class B felony count of second-degree trafficking, one Class D felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one Class E felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, according to an arrest warrant requested by Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker and issued Saturday.
According to a probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau K9 officer Jonathan Brotz, police conducted a traffic stop Friday on a white Chevrolet Malibu driven by McGee who had a suspended driving status out of Illinois.
Brotz stated he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw “marijuana remnants” on the driver’s floorboard. McGee was “very hesitant” to exit the vehicle and “tensed up” when Brotz grabbed his arm to escort him out of the vehicle, according to the probable-cause statement.
McGee was then placed in handcuffs, according to the probable-cause statement, and Brotz located $3,055 and three small bags of marijuana on McGee’s person. Brotz stated he then searched the vehicle and found a loaded Glock 17 9 mm handgun and a “marijuana cigar” underneath the front driver seat of the vehicle.
A backpack in the backseat of the vehicle contained 11 additional bags of marijuana weighing 3.5 grams each, two bags of methamphetamine weighing a total of 75 grams, a black digital scale, a box of sandwich bags and a Glock magazine clip containing 17 bullets, according to the probable-cause statement.
Once handcuffed and searched, McGee was placed inside a nearby patrol vehicle and used his foot to block police from closing the door. Brotz stated attempts to physically place McGee’s foot inside the vehicle were also resisted, and McGee did not comply until Cape Girardeau patrolman Shane Bourbon deployed oleoresin capsicum spray.
A search warrant was obtained and served at about 2:20 p.m., according to the probable-cause statement, and the following items were located in the basement of McGee’s residence inside of a black safe: a citation from the Alexander County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office with McGee’s name on it; a second digital scale; three bags of methamphetamine weighing 331 grams, 10 grams and four grams; a Glock firearm box with a serial number matching the firearm recovered from the vehicle and a receipt for the purchase of the firearm and three boxes of 9 mm ammunition.
Brotz stated a small bag of methamphetamine and an extended pistol magazine for a Glock firearm were also located in a dresser containing McGee’s clothes.
McGee was convicted in Illinois for felony aggravated robbery in 2015 and is believed to be a danger to the community because he possessed a firearm while being a convicted felon and “is distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in our community,” according to the probable-cause statement.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office captain and commander of jail operations J.P. Mulcahy stated McGee’s bond was changed Monday to $100,000 cash or bondsman with the condition he must wear a GPS monitor, and McGee bonded out of jail Tuesday.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.