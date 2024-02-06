A 23-year-old man is now in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail after being found in possession of a Glock 17 9mm firearm, a digital scale, nearly 40 grams of marijuana and more than 400 grams of methamphetamine.

Demetrius L. McGee of Cairo, Illinois, is charged with one Class B felony count of second-degree trafficking, one Class D felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one Class E felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, according to an arrest warrant requested by Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker and issued Saturday.

According to a probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau K9 officer Jonathan Brotz, police conducted a traffic stop Friday on a white Chevrolet Malibu driven by McGee who had a suspended driving status out of Illinois.

Brotz stated he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw “marijuana remnants” on the driver’s floorboard. McGee was “very hesitant” to exit the vehicle and “tensed up” when Brotz grabbed his arm to escort him out of the vehicle, according to the probable-cause statement.

McGee was then placed in handcuffs, according to the probable-cause statement, and Brotz located $3,055 and three small bags of marijuana on McGee’s person. Brotz stated he then searched the vehicle and found a loaded Glock 17 9 mm handgun and a “marijuana cigar” underneath the front driver seat of the vehicle.