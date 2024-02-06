A standing-room-only crowd shuffled and sighed in the upper-floor courtroom of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson on Thursday night, packed into a room normally reserved for legal proceedings.

Thursday, a different kind of proceeding was held.

Drug Court graduation drew more than 70 family members, friends and program graduates, and about 20 Drug Court staffers to honor the 10 graduates.

Drug Court administrator Sheila Sauer said the 32nd Judicial District is exceptionally fortunate to have this program, which serves as an alternative to jail time for people charged with drug- or alcohol-related offenses.

The 32nd Judicial District includes Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger counties, and this Drug Court is one of 149 similar programs in Missouri, serving more than 4,800 participants, as of February, according to Drug Courts Coordinating Commission data.

Family members and supporters react to James Fornkohl's poem at the 32nd Judicial District Drug Court graduation Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

Drug Court started in the 32nd Judicial District in 2001, Sauer said, and has made immeasurable difference in several lives.

Taxpayer money is saved if offenders can get clean rather than go to county lockup, Sauer said, and beyond that, if people can build a life for themselves that includes a full-time job, a vehicle, a home, that is beneficial in more than just financial ways.

Those benefits are quantifiable, but, Sauer said, there are a lot of non-monetary benefits, too. Family relationships are repaired. Children are reunited with sober parents.

Thatï¿½s not to say the program is easy.

Judge Scott Lipke addressed the graduates and the audience Thursday, saying, ï¿½Anyone who thinks itï¿½s easy to get through this program is wrong.ï¿½

Sauer said Drug Court is an alternative to jail time for certain non-violent drug offenders, and if a case is referred to her from a judge, she presents it to the Drug Court team, made up of treatment providers, law-enforcement officials, social workers, parole officers and others who weigh the merits of each case and decide whether an offender is a good candidate for the program.

If an offender is accepted, theyï¿½re put on five yearsï¿½ probation as a condition of participation, Sauer said. Then the participant is put on a strict regimen of drug testing, therapy sessions, 12-step meetings and case-manager meetings ï¿½ heavy accountability, Sauer said, and structure to help the participants learn responsibility and break down destructive behaviors that accompany addiction.

The program is built of four phases, Sauer said, gradually lessening in intensity to allow participants time for jobs and family.

Since each participantï¿½s path is different, there isnï¿½t a set time frame that every step must be completed, and the structure is intentionally designed to allow for personal setbacks ï¿½ and growth.

Graduates stood, one by one, and addressed the gathered throng, speaking on their personal journeys, their struggles, their gratitude.

Mattie Rider said sheï¿½d gone from being up on robbery charges to being in a management training program at her job.

ï¿½It is possible to change,ï¿½ Rider said. ï¿½But the program is not going to work if you donï¿½t want it to.ï¿½

Rider said quitting drugs and alcohol was easy. It was the ï¿½little everyday thingsï¿½ that were hard.