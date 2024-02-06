Drought has 'devastating' impacts on river barges

The low water levels of the Mississippi River — and others across the U.S. — have caused obstacles to shipping that have ripple effects on the global economy.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates that more than 600 million tons — around 14% of all U.S. freight — is shipped on inland waterways. Barges represent the most efficient way to move goods on the ground.

Cary Harbison, executive director for Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority, said the drought has caused fewer barge shipments on the river and has forced lighter loads on the barges that are traversing the river, shallowing the depth of the barges.

Lynn Muench, senior vice president of regional advocacy for The American Waterways Operators — a national organization that advocates for the U.S. barge and tugboat industry — said in an interview Thursday, Oct. 27, that barges coming out of St. Louis were being forced to load at 9 feet instead of 12. The change was put into place at the beginning of October.

"That, I think, sometimes doesn't seem like a big deal to people, but if you take 1 inch of product out of one tow, it's a semi truck full of goods," Muench said.