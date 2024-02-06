Drought exits tri-county area

Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties have emerged from drought although "abnormally dry" conditions, not considered a drought category, are still found in all three.

In the most recent Drought Monitor Missouri map released Thursday, Sept. 28, only the southeastern tip of Cape Girardeau County is shown as abnormally dry, a designation used by National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) to show areas either going into or coming out of drought. Dryness levels are notably higher elsewhere in the tri-county region.

National Weather Service defines drought as "deficiency of moisture that results in adverse impacts on people, animals, or vegetation over a sizable area."

Abnormal dryness levels Sept. 28