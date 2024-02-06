A driver who allegedly led Cape Girardeau and Illinois State police in a pursuit across state lines Monday morning has since been taken into custody and charged for fleeing from police and meth possession, according to Cape Girardeau County court filings.

An arrest warrant filed by Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker and signed by Judge Frank E. Miller on Tuesday named the alleged driver as Tyler Ford of Thebes, Illinois.

Ford has been charged with one class D felony count of possession of methamphetamine and one class E felony count of resisting a lawful stop and causing the risk of serious injury or death to others. Bond was set at $10,000 cash-only.

A probable-cause statement written by officer Cecil Ray identified Ford as the driver of a gold Chevrolet Impala that failed to yield to officer Nick Mayberry’s attempts to stop the vehicle in Cape Girardeau and led to the pursuit.