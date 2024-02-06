Drive-through recycling now open in Perry County

The drive-through is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturdays. The facility is closed on holidays.

A labeled drum for battery collection is also on site, Jett said in the release.

Select electronics, appliances and scrap metal are accepted at no charge, but there is a fee associated with television sets ($10 to $15 depending on size) and computer monitors ($5).

Jett may be reached at (573) 547-5006 or sschnurbusch@perrycountymo.us, according to the release.