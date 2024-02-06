Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors heading to Shipyard Festival

Drew Holcomb calls the music his band makes classic "singer-songwriter music".

The band takes from multiple genres such as country, folk, classic R&B, rock and soul and blend it together for what many call Americana.

The group will be bringing its music to Shipyard Music Festival, which will take place Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, on the grounds of Century Casino, 777 N. Main St., in Cape Girardeau,

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors formed in 2005. The story behind the band's name is sweet and simple. When the group started playing together, the members all lived in the same neighborhood of East Nashville, Tennessee. The band released its first album in 2009. To date, the group has released nine studio albums, including its most recent " Strangers No More".

Holcomb said this album has one of his favorite songs he has written, "Fly", and said he wrote it in a moment of thinking.

"I just turned 40 and was thinking about getting older. Just the passage of time and the bittersweet nature of that. We loved it when the song came out, and every time I play it, I feel really proud of it."