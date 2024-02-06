All sections
NewsSeptember 15, 2023
Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors heading to Shipyard Festival
Drew Holcomb calls the music his band makes classic "singer-songwriter music". The band takes from multiple genres such as country, folk, classic R&B, rock and soul and blend it together for what many call Americana. The group will be bringing its music to Shipyard Music Festival, which will take place Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, on the grounds of Century Casino, 777 N. Main St., in Cape Girardeau,...
Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
Drew Holcomb and the NeighborsSubmitted

Drew Holcomb calls the music his band makes classic "singer-songwriter music".

The band takes from multiple genres such as country, folk, classic R&B, rock and soul and blend it together for what many call Americana.

The group will be bringing its music to Shipyard Music Festival, which will take place Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, on the grounds of Century Casino, 777 N. Main St., in Cape Girardeau,

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors formed in 2005. The story behind the band's name is sweet and simple. When the group started playing together, the members all lived in the same neighborhood of East Nashville, Tennessee. The band released its first album in 2009. To date, the group has released nine studio albums, including its most recent " Strangers No More".

Holcomb said this album has one of his favorite songs he has written, "Fly", and said he wrote it in a moment of thinking.

"I just turned 40 and was thinking about getting older. Just the passage of time and the bittersweet nature of that. We loved it when the song came out, and every time I play it, I feel really proud of it."

The songs the band writes do not go through a singular way of writing. Holcomb said that at this point in his career there are lots of ways he enjoys creating songs and the diversity of creativity it allows. The band's latest album was created by writing with other musicians Holcomb is friends with, as well as starting with both lyrical and musical ideas. The project, in particular, celebrates a sense of togetherness.

Holcomb said the band does about 75 shows a year, depending on various factors, including the members' family schedules.

The band will be playing the main stage at Shipyard on Sept. 23. Holcomb said he is excited to bring his band to the area as Shipyard seems "like a cool, local festival," noting the group has played with a few of the other acts in the lineup.

"I think the reason people go to see live music is to experience this beautiful thing that happens when strangers gather. It kind of reminds us of our common humanity. To sort of laugh, have a good time with friends, dance, listen to music, forget our troubles and just be present," he said.

To follow Drew Holcomb, visit www.drewholcomb.com or find the band on Instagram, Spotify and Apple Music.

Tickets for Shipyard are available on the Shipyard website, www.shipyardfest.com.

