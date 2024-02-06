Dress travels to Southeast Missouri for photography competition

Fifteen years ago, Hollywood released minor hit movie “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” a film that spawned a sequel in 2008 with a third installment now in development.

The basic plotline, based on a novel of the same name by Ann Brashares, features four teenaged best friends who share a pair of blue jeans that fit each of them perfectly.

Well, traveling pants, meet a traveling dress.

A local businesswoman is seeking rising high school juniors and seniors to take part in a real-life competition featuring a size-6 dress being shipped, photographer by photographer, all over America.

Cara Hill Photography of Dexter, Missouri, takes temporary possession of the designer pink floral dress from Senior Muse magazine June 1.

“(The dress) is coming here from Topeka, Kansas,” Hill said, “and it’s going next to Belleville, Wisconsin.”

By contest rules, Hill will choose three local girls who are graduating either in 2021 or 2022 to model the dress at various locations.

“I’m thinking of snapping photos in downtown Cape Girardeau, also in a field of flowers and by a river,” Hill said, who added taking pictures in a residential area is also a possibility.

Hill said as many as 30 photographers are expected to participate, with each one choosing either a gray mermaid dress or the pink floral one for their models.