Dress travels to Southeast Missouri for photography competition

Fifteen years ago, Hollywood released minor hit movie “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” a film that spawned a sequel in 2008 with a third installment now in development.
The basic plotline, based on a novel of the same name by Ann Brashares, features four teenaged best friends who share a pair of blue jeans that fit each of them perfectly.
Well, traveling pants, meet a traveling dress.
A local businesswoman is seeking rising high school juniors and seniors to take part in a real-life competition featuring a size-6 dress being shipped, photographer by photographer, all over America.
Cara Hill Photography of Dexter, Missouri, takes temporary possession of the designer pink floral dress from Senior Muse magazine June 1.
“(The dress) is coming here from Topeka, Kansas,” Hill said, “and it’s going next to Belleville, Wisconsin.”
By contest rules, Hill will choose three local girls who are graduating either in 2021 or 2022 to model the dress at various locations.
“I’m thinking of snapping photos in downtown Cape Girardeau, also in a field of flowers and by a river,” Hill said, who added taking pictures in a residential area is also a possibility.
Hill said as many as 30 photographers are expected to participate, with each one choosing either a gray mermaid dress or the pink floral one for their models.
The winning professional shutterbug in each division gets a full story in the quarterly (August) print and digital editions of Senior Muse and will own the dress.
“The models have bragging rights,” said Hill, who added that one girl will be featured in the magazine.
“Once Senior Muse gives me clearance,” Hill said, “I’ll give each of the models a phone app of the digital (photo) files.”
“I’m on Facebook and Instagram looking for girls,” said Hill, who said she is scheduling appointments now with prospective models.
“I want to get my name out there and expand my business,” Hill said, “(and) I also want to give someone a fun experience with no strings attached.”
Hill, 53, said she expects to have the dress until June 9.
The lenswoman, who uses a Canon 5D Mark IV camera, seems confident in her chances of winning what is formally known as the Senior Muse Traveling Dress Adventure.
“My pictures will be different, exciting, fun and creative,” Hill promised.
“There’s a lot of detail involved with the camera settings, lighting and posing someone to flatter her the best way possible,” she said.
Any girl who meets the criteria and is interested in modeling is invited to contact Hill via email at carahillphoto@gmail.com.
