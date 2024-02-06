All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 22, 2020

Dress travels to Southeast Missouri for photography competition

Fifteen years ago, Hollywood released minor hit movie “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” a film that spawned a sequel in 2008 with a third installment now in development. The basic plotline, based on a novel of the same name by Ann Brashares, features four teenaged best friends who share a pair of blue jeans that fit each of them perfectly...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The designer pink floral dress coming to Southeast Missouri in early June being modeled for the upcoming Traveling Dress Adventure competition.
The designer pink floral dress coming to Southeast Missouri in early June being modeled for the upcoming Traveling Dress Adventure competition.Photo courtesy of Senior Muse magazine

Fifteen years ago, Hollywood released minor hit movie “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” a film that spawned a sequel in 2008 with a third installment now in development.

The basic plotline, based on a novel of the same name by Ann Brashares, features four teenaged best friends who share a pair of blue jeans that fit each of them perfectly.

Well, traveling pants, meet a traveling dress.

A local businesswoman is seeking rising high school juniors and seniors to take part in a real-life competition featuring a size-6 dress being shipped, photographer by photographer, all over America.

Cara Hill Photography of Dexter, Missouri, takes temporary possession of the designer pink floral dress from Senior Muse magazine June 1.

“(The dress) is coming here from Topeka, Kansas,” Hill said, “and it’s going next to Belleville, Wisconsin.”

By contest rules, Hill will choose three local girls who are graduating either in 2021 or 2022 to model the dress at various locations.

“I’m thinking of snapping photos in downtown Cape Girardeau, also in a field of flowers and by a river,” Hill said, who added taking pictures in a residential area is also a possibility.

Hill said as many as 30 photographers are expected to participate, with each one choosing either a gray mermaid dress or the pink floral one for their models.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The winning professional shutterbug in each division gets a full story in the quarterly (August) print and digital editions of Senior Muse and will own the dress.

“The models have bragging rights,” said Hill, who added that one girl will be featured in the magazine.

“Once Senior Muse gives me clearance,” Hill said, “I’ll give each of the models a phone app of the digital (photo) files.”

“I’m on Facebook and Instagram looking for girls,” said Hill, who said she is scheduling appointments now with prospective models.

“I want to get my name out there and expand my business,” Hill said, “(and) I also want to give someone a fun experience with no strings attached.”

Hill, 53, said she expects to have the dress until June 9.

The lenswoman, who uses a Canon 5D Mark IV camera, seems confident in her chances of winning what is formally known as the Senior Muse Traveling Dress Adventure.

“My pictures will be different, exciting, fun and creative,” Hill promised.

“There’s a lot of detail involved with the camera settings, lighting and posing someone to flatter her the best way possible,” she said.

Any girl who meets the criteria and is interested in modeling is invited to contact Hill via email at carahillphoto@gmail.com.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 25
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and c...
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy