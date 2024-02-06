Dozens of new coronavirus cases reported; no new deaths

More than 150 new COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the region Monday, but no new deaths were attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported 60 new cases — 21 Saturday, nine Sunday and 31 Monday — pushing the county’s total number of cases to 2,638, while 2,064 county residents have recovered from the virus and 44 have died because of it. Active cases in the county totaled 530 as of Monday.

The center’s board of trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 27 at Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau, and officials are accepting public comments for the meeting through 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Submit comments online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2SR9FJ3.

Southeast Missouri State University reported one new case, making its total case count 336 (307 students and 29 employees). Active cases continued to drop, with 34 reported (31 students and three employees). Those in quarantine/isolation also fell, to 20, down from the school’s previous report of 45.

Officials with Scott County Health Department reported 43 new cases — 10 Saturday, 10 Sunday and 23 Monday — pushing the county’s total number of cases to 1,346, with 998 recoveries and 20 deaths.

Elsewhere in Missouri, Stoddard County reported 42 new cases over the weekend and Monday (928 total cases, 720 recoveries, 18 deaths).

Bollinger County reported 18 new cases (596 total cases, 462 recoveries, two deaths), while Perry County (856 total cases, 801 recoveries, nine deaths) had not updated its case counts Monday.