Downtown Cape to host Great Race once again in June

Downtown Cape Girardeau will welcome more than 500 visitors this summer when the 2020 Hemmings Motor News Great Race rolls into town in mid-June.

The Great Race is set to begin in San Antonio and will make 16 stops covering 2,300 miles in nine days before reaching its final destination in Greenville, South Carolina, according to a Monday news release by Visit Cape. Drivers of the 120 antique automobiles will stop June 23 for an overnight stay in Cape Girardeau.

The big logistics of hosting that many travelers for one night revolve mainly around lodging and parking, according to Alyssa Phares-Fee, Visit Cape senior director of sales and strategy.

“We needed to find over about 200 rooms, probably more than that when its all said and done,” Phares-Fee said, noting the race caravan includes support teams for each participant, trailers full of equipment and merchandise, and perhaps even some spouses and children. “You have to find places for everybody to stay, and then you also have to find places for everybody to park.”

The drivers pay to participate in the race, and the grand champion will receive $50,000 of the more than $158,000 purse. The winning driver of the 2019 Great Race drove a 1916 Hudson, according to the race website, www.greatrace.com.

Cars built in 1974 and earlier are eligible to participate in the Great Race, but the release noted most entry vehicles were manufactured before World War II. The oldest cars lined up for this year’s race include a 1917 Peerless Racer and a chain-driven 1918 American LaFrance Speedster, the release stated.

Drivers do not compete for speed, but rather a combination of traveling posted speed limits over long distances with timed arrivals, the release stated. Cars start and make it to the finish one minute apart, assuming all goes according to each team’s plan. Teams are then scored at secret checkpoints and penalized one second for each second they are early or late, according to the release. And, like golf, the team with the lowest score wins.

Similar to the Corvette Caravan that came through the city in August and the Cannonball racers’ Race of the Century in September 2016, the Great Race’s stop in Cape Girardeau will be a family-friendly event.

The “finish-line” will be on Main Street, and Phares-Fee said the event will include food trucks for an outdoor dining option, music, vendors, a kids’ zone and more.

In addition to the Great Race cars, Phares-Fee said the event will host a cruise-in so local owners of antique cars can “participate in the fun and excitement” downtown.