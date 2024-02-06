Downtown Cape prepares for busy weekend

Downtown Cape Girardeau is prepping for a busier-than-normal weekend, including river activities, history and a flea market.

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s annual Day on the River will open with activities along the riverfront at 9 a.m. Saturday.

“People just want to know more about the Mississippi River, and we’re excited to share it with them,” said MDC naturalist Jordanya Brotoski. “We want to help them experience it.”

Birdwatching, live fish, river trivia and fishing-line casting demonstrations are among the activities on offer.

Aquatic researchers also will conduct boat rides to introduce people to a new perspective of the Mississippi River.

“People walk along [the river], but to be out on it is a whole new experience,” Brotoski said.

The event, in its seventh year, typically draws up to 3,500 attendees and runs until 4 p.m.

Also beginning Saturday will be the second annual Heritage Day, which celebrates area history.

Paul Nenninger, a Red House Interpretive Center board member and Heritage Day organizer, said the event will feature everything from demonstrations to re-enactors.

“There’s close to 200 volunteers involved in some form or fashion,” he said.

Historic sites featured include the Glenn House, Old St. Vincent’s Seminary, Fort D Historic Site, Red House, the River Heritage Museum and the Crisp Museum.