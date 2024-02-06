All sections
NewsAugust 27, 2022

Dougan Trust will fund $4 million in scholarships, support for local charities

The generosity of a local couple, who died last year, will be felt for years to come thanks to news released Friday of the disbursement of approximately $4 million from the Alberta and Neil Dougan Trust.

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Alberta Macke Dougan and R. Neal Dougan are pictured in this undated photo. A trust established by the Dougans, who each died in 2021, has made $4 million in charitable gifts to various not-for-profit organizations, mainly in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. The disbursement was announced Friday.
Alberta Macke Dougan and R. Neal Dougan are pictured in this undated photo. A trust established by the Dougans, who each died in 2021, has made $4 million in charitable gifts to various not-for-profit organizations, mainly in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. The disbursement was announced Friday.Submitted

The generosity of a local couple, who died last year, will be felt for years to come thanks to news released Friday of the disbursement of approximately $4 million from the Alberta and Neil Dougan Trust.

Southeast Missouri State University will receive $800,000 to fund two new scholarships in horticulture and history effective with the 2023-2024 academic year.

"We cannot begin to adequately thank the Dougans for their extraordinary commitment over their lifetimes to Southeast," said SEMO president Carlos Vargas.

Trudy Lee, Southeast's retiring vice president for university advancement and University Foundation executive director, said the new scholarships are in addition to five other scholarships the couple supported for nearly 40 years with the Dougans's total financial foundation support exceeding $1.6 million.

SEMO Pets, formerly the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, will receive $373,000.

"While Neil was on his deathbed, he had a niece deliver a $20,000 check to ensure proper lighting in our new adoption center kennel runs," said Charlotte Boyce Craig, president of SEMO Pets board.

Craig said the board and staff haven't yet decided what use the new gift will be put toward but said SEMO Pets may apply it to the remaining balance of the adoption center's building loan.

Other Cape Girardeau not-for-profit organizations benefiting from Dougan Trust gifts include Safe House for Women, American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas, Cape History Museum, Crown Hospice and Missouri Veterans Home.

Jackson not-for-profits receiving donations include Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary, Jackson History Center and Oliver House.

Additional recipients are Zion United Methodist Church of Gordonville, Habitat for Humanity, Humane Society of Missouri in St. Louis and the society's state office, American Heart Association, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and Alzheimer's research.

Alberta Macke Dougan, a 1963 Jackson High graduate, grew up in Gordonville and was longtime history faculty at Southeast. She died in September.

R. Neil Dougan, a 1963 Cape Girardeau Central graduate, served in Vietnam with the Marine Corps and was a journeyman for Local 562 of Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. He died in January 2021.

