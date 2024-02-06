The generosity of a local couple, who died last year, will be felt for years to come thanks to news released Friday of the disbursement of approximately $4 million from the Alberta and Neil Dougan Trust.

Southeast Missouri State University will receive $800,000 to fund two new scholarships in horticulture and history effective with the 2023-2024 academic year.

"We cannot begin to adequately thank the Dougans for their extraordinary commitment over their lifetimes to Southeast," said SEMO president Carlos Vargas.

Trudy Lee, Southeast's retiring vice president for university advancement and University Foundation executive director, said the new scholarships are in addition to five other scholarships the couple supported for nearly 40 years with the Dougans's total financial foundation support exceeding $1.6 million.

SEMO Pets, formerly the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, will receive $373,000.

"While Neil was on his deathbed, he had a niece deliver a $20,000 check to ensure proper lighting in our new adoption center kennel runs," said Charlotte Boyce Craig, president of SEMO Pets board.